A video of a remote worker checking in a man at a Miami-based hotel has garnered an array of online criticism. On July 26, TikTok user @languageguy1 posted footage of his interaction with a remote worker while checking into a La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham in Miami. The TikTok user spoke with the male remote worker via a real-time video chat. The worker asked @languageguy1 how many room keys he needed for his stay. Then, the employee directed the TikTok user to provide a signature on a registration form.

The podium where @languageguy1 and the remote worker spoke had text on it in all capital letters. It said, “CHECK IN & OUT HERE!”

La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham has several accommodation sites in Miami. They include the brand’s Airport East, Airport West, Airport North, Miami Lakes, and Miami Cutler Bay locations.

What Else Is There To Know About The Miami Hotel Checking In The Guest Via A Remote Worker?

The TikTok user’s video has over 576,100 views and nearly 1,000 comments. Many fellow TikTok users assumed that the employee in the video was working remotely from outside the United States. Some commenters claimed that the La Quinta Inn and Suites outsourced the check-in role.

“Outsourcing [a] front desk agent is WILD,” said one comment that received over 18,000 likes.

Another said, “America [is] deporting workers and outsourcing jobs at the same time, while introducing AI [artificial intelligence]. We are so cooked.”

The video has additionally gotten traction on X, where a repost has garnered over 2.8 million views and over 2,800 comments.

In a statement to the New York Post, a Wyndham spokesperson commented on @languageguy1’s experience.

“This is a franchised location, meaning the hotel is independently owned and operated, and as such, we don’t control staffing. That said, this franchisee’s use of this equipment is not brand-approved nor is it being marketed to other franchisees,” the spokesperson stated. “Further, our brand standards require hotels to have a team member physically stationed at the front desk at all times.”