Airbnb has unveiled its most ambitious platform expansion to date with the 2025 Summer Release, transforming how travelers experience destinations worldwide. The company that disrupted the hospitality industry 17 years ago with home sharing has now reimagined its entire ecosystem by introducing Airbnb Services. It has also completely revamped Experiences, now accessible through an entirely redesigned mobile app.

This major update enables users to book professional services like massages, personal chefs, and photography sessions in 260 cities globally. The expansion addresses a key advantage hotels previously held over vacation rentals — access to premium services — while maintaining the authentic, local experience that made Airbnb popular.

CEO Brian Chesky emphasized this strategic vision: “Seventeen years ago, we changed the way people travel. With the launch of services and experiences, we’re changing travel again. Now you can Airbnb more than an Airbnb.” The timing coincides with Airbnb surpassing 2 billion guest arrivals, cementing its position as a dominant force in global travel.

Personalized Services Transform The Guest Experience

Airbnb Services introduces 10 categories of professional offerings that come directly to your accommodation. Guests can now book certified chefs for custom in-home meals, licensed massage therapists for relaxation treatments, and professional photographers to capture vacation memories. The platform vets service providers rigorously, requiring identity verification and relevant certifications.

Many providers boast impressive credentials, including chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants and elite personal trainers. Services start at affordable prices below $50, with luxury options available for premium experiences. The new Airbnb Experiences platform connects travelers with authentic local activities in 650 cities. Unlike traditional tourist offerings, these experiences promise meaningful connections with destinations through knowledgeable local hosts.

Standout options include Notre-Dame restoration tours with architect Axelle Ponsonnet and ramen-making classes with Michelin Bib Gourmand chef Saburo Ishigōka. The platform also features exclusive “Airbnb Originals” with celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, and NFL star Patrick Mahomes. A social component arriving later this year will let guests connect before, during, and after experiences.