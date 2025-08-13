“Kandahar” (2023) is a high-stakes geopolitical thriller that blends action with raw emotion. The movie stars Gerard Butler as CIA operative Tom Harris on a covert mission in the Middle East, but it is compromised. As a result, he is exposed and must fight his way across hostile territory with his Afghan translator. This film quickly made an impact during its theatrical release but found renewed popularity after its debut on Prime Video. Success wasn’t just due to Butler’s star power, or even the film’s relentless pacing; it had a lot to do with the atmosphere. Viewers were struck by the hyper-realistic terrain, including harsh desert backdrops. Such a sense of immersion has prompted many to wonder where “Kandahar” was filmed.

‘Kandahar’ Was The First Major US Action Film To Shoot In AlUla

The film’s gripping realism stems from the filmmakers’ deep understanding of how vital an authentic setting can be. Choosing the right location allowed the production to preserve the movie’s tension and sense of truth. Accurately portraying a war-torn Afghanistan was no simple task – it demanded a backdrop that was visually striking and practical for filming. Yet, the choice wasn’t purely about aesthetics.

The “Kandahar” location made headlines for breaking new ground in the global film industry, as it was shot in a country that had only recently welcomed major international productions. So, for those curious about where “Kandahar” was filmed, here’s what we know about this groundbreaking setting.

Planning Your Trip To ‘Kandahar’ Filming Locations In Saudi Arabia

Key Scenes: As reported by IMDb, “Kandahar” was filmed in Saudi Arabia. Despite being set in Afghanistan, it was entirely filmed in the Al-‘Ula (or AlUla) region and Jeddah, a port city. These locations are known for their desert landscapes and distinct terrains, so they both served as ideal outdoor backdrops.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit these locations in Saudi Arabia is between November and March. The weather is cooler then, so the evenings are perfect for outdoor activities. However, there is some pretty harsh sun at certain times of the year, so travelers should be careful to do their own research.

Transportation Options: AlUla is a popular tourism destination due to its historical wonders and breathtaking beauty. To get there, taxis, car rentals or ride-sharing services are popular. If exploring the desert is the goal, a 4×4 rental is ideal. For an adventure around Jeddah, the bus, high-speed railway and ride-sharing services are most popular. These locations are not particularly close to each other. So, it is important for travelers to pick one travel base location even if they intend to visit both.

“Kandahar” was mostly filmed in the northwestern region of AlUla, with some additional shots captured in Jeddah. AlUla is known for its dramatic desert landscapes, ancient rock formations and archaeological sites. These stood in for the remote stretches of Afghanistan. So the region’s sweeping vistas, sandstone canyons and natural lighting brought a tangible realism to the film that just couldn’t be replicated by a soundstage. Meanwhile, Jeddah, a bustling coastal city on the Red Sea, was used to portray more urban locations. However, the selection of both of these locations was significant regardless of their particular features. It marked one of the first major Hollywood productions to shoot there since its decades-long cinema ban in 2018.

In fact, both the Saudi Film Commission and Film AlUla provided crucial support for the production. So, while the crew built infrastructure from scratch, including roads and temporary settlements, permits and logistical coordination were provided. This set a precedent for future films and opened the door for the region to host more large-scale productions. On top of that, AlUla, in particular, is open for tourism, so curious travelers (and movie fans) will be welcome.

Things to Do: AlUla Old Town and Maraya are great stops in the main filming location of Kandahar. But for Jeddah visitors, the Al Taybat International City Museum of Science and Information and Red Sea Mall are fun places to visit.

Where to Eat: Somewhere is a local favorite that has become one of the most popular dining options. It serves some delectable Arabian and Mediterranean fusion cuisine in AlUla. For a Jeddah eatery, the Lebanese Al Wazzan Restaurant or MYAZU, a popular Japanese restaurant, are good options.

Where to Stay: If staying in AlUla, the desert landscape will be right at a traveler’s fingertips. Some aesthetically pleasing accommodation options there include Our Habitas AlUla or Shaden Resort AlUla. Alternatively, Jeddah has some nice places to stay, like ibis Jeddah City Center or Rosemond Alhamra Hotel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the film “Kandahar” based on a true story?

According to IMDb, the movie is inspired by real events that happened to former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune, but is not a direct retelling.

Who died in the “Kandahar” movie?

Roman Chalmers (Travis Fimmel), who is the man who gave the mission, is mortally wounded by Kahil (Ali Fazal) during an attack on their vehicle. As Tom (Gerard Butler) and Mo (Navid Negahban) approach an extraction point, he sacrifices his life.