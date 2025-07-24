Visiting Zion National Park and embarking on The Narrows hike have been on my bucket list for quite some time. However, glamping in the nearby desert town of Virgin, Utah — a place I’d never heard of — was not.

Still, when the opportunity presented itself to visit the small desert town and adventure through a portion of The Narrows, I couldn’t say no. The trip was more enriching than I expected it to be. To my surprise, glamping in Virgin was the unexpected gem of my four-day trip.

I underestimated how much I’d appreciate the luxe yet cozy feel at Zion Wildflower Resort after every day of adventuring Utah’s nearby sites, and enduring its 100+ degree summer heat. After hiking miles or exploring slot canyons, my room’s stocked shower, cooling AC unit, and feather-top bed were exactly what I needed for nighttime restoration.

Also — extremely important to mention —the views from Zion Wildflower Resort allowed me to experience Utah and bask in its beauty even when I wasn’t hiking or wandering. The resort is relatively secluded, so you get to see the towering mesas (aka flat-topped mountains) and surrounding landscape from a distant point of view.

If I had to revisit Utah, glamping perfectly blends my creature comforts with the aspects of camping I desire. I don’t think my recent trip would have been as enjoyable if I’d stayed in a basic hotel or roughed it with real camping. During the special stay I had, I got to experience the communal, wholesome atmosphere of a camping trip while also having my own bungalow hideaway, there for me and my “me time.”

The Property

Visitors will stop by the indoor check-in/check-out area to handle any room-related matters. At this hub of the property, there’s a desk attendant for the majority of the day and into the evening. The latter can provide assistance, answer questions, and offer local suggestions. Also at this check-in/check-out center, you’ll find a small cafe and a shop where you can purchase snacks, drinks, and little souvenirs.

The on-site fire pits have a special place in my heart because, in addition to bonding with a new friend, I got to make and try my first campfire s’more. Every night, guests can head to the property’s front desk and get a complimentary s’mores kit so they can make their own sweet treat.

Visitors will find the fire pits at the front of the property, with nearby grills for preparing meals. There are picnic tables perfect for breaking bread or playing late-night card and board games. That portion of the property also includes an outdoor play area with cornhole, ping pong, and children’s games. Additionally, there’s even more seating for comfortably basking outdoors.

And when you’re in the mood for lounging elsewhere, you can also check out the on-site hot tub and pool area.

The Room Types At Zion Wildflower Resort

Natasha Decker

The property has wagons, bungalows, and tents. The latter are perfect for friends or families as they come in various sizes for groups. It’s for those seeking an ultimate glamping experience.

The wagons are cute and deceivingly small. The space accommodates up to 6 guests and features a king bed, as well as up to two bunk beds. Though charming, I’d say they’re better suited for those seeking a more pared-down sleeping quarter.

I stayed in a bungalow, which was the perfect place to rest my head after busy days. I found the accommodation to be the perfect size for a solo traveler, but couples would probably like it too. The space was divided into three sections — the bedroom, the lounge area, and the bathroom. For those with their own food or leftovers, the lounge area had a microwave oven and a mini fridge.

Natasha Decker

Depending on your accommodation type, you’ll have a shower in your room, or you can use the communal bathrooms (which were clean when I peeked inside!). Another thing I really loved about the bungalows and Grand Mesa Tents was that they had individual patios where you can see the area’s daytime views, or its nighttime moonlight.

What Should Travelers Consider Before Visiting?

You may be wondering why I didn’t choose the tent for my glamping extravaganza. Well, it’s because the AC cools down the bungalows faster, and that was the preferred room for me. Especially during a summer stay.

This glamping experience is for those willing to ditch the screen time. It won’t be the best option for anyone reliant on their devices for work or leisure. Though there’s complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property, the service in my room was hit or miss. I was able to get necessary work done, but I wouldn’t describe it as effortless. I found that the strongest Wi-Fi service was when I was closest to the check-in area. Also, the rooms have no TVs.

Guests can bring up to two dogs. The pet fee is $50 for the first night and $25 per night for the next two. Following that, your furry friend can glamp with you for free.

What Type Of Travelers Would Enjoy A Stay At Zion Wildflower Resort?

Zion Wildflower Resort is ideal for solo travelers, friend groups of all types, families, or those looking to experience a camping adventure for the first time in an easy and approachable way. The different accommodation types are Instagram-worthy, and comfortable, practical, and secure. I think most female solo travelers or girl groups would feel as comfortable here as I did. The pool area and fire pits make perfect gathering spots. Additionally, the resort’s proximity to Zion National Park is another significant draw.

Zion Wildflower Resort is chill and relaxing with a family-friendly atmosphere. I wouldn’t recommend it for those seeking a more lively, party-filled vibe. Notably, travelers with disabilities should call ahead and research the resort’s website (specifically the gallery and room details) to determine if it will be adequately accessible for them.