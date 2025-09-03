Travel shapes the way we see the world, and the right international trip is unforgettable. It offers perspective, connection, and moments that become part of your personal story. The Travel Noire Awards spotlight destinations that deliver on that promise. Defined by cultural depth and historic character, each destination’s enriching experiences stay with you.

This year’s nominees for Best International Vacation span five continents, reflecting the richness of global travel in 2025. We have selected locales with cobblestone streets where tango drifts into the night, as well as fortified cities with Adriatic views. We have also picked dynamic Asian capitals and islands edged with white sand. These five destinations stand at the forefront of international travel. Each provides authenticity, beauty, and a sense of discovery that defines the modern journey.

1. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Ash Coronado/Unsplash

The “Paris of South America” continues to captivate visitors with its intoxicating mix of European elegance and Latin passion. Buenos Aires has evolved into a must-visit destination where old-world charm meets contemporary vibrancy. The city’s distinct neighborhoods (barrios) each tell their own story, from the colorful houses of La Boca to the sophisticated streets of Recoleta. Travelers in 2025 are flocking to experience authentic Argentine tango shows at venues like El Viejo Almacén. Here, the emotional intensity of this iconic dance form comes alive.

Culinary adventures also await at the city’s legendary steakhouses, where the world’s finest beef is paired with exceptional Malbec wines. The historic Recoleta Cemetery, with its elaborate mausoleums and tree-lined paths, offers a hauntingly beautiful glimpse into Argentina’s past. Meanwhile, architectural gems like Teatro Colón, one of the world’s most renowned opera houses, showcase the city’s cultural sophistication. For those seeking an authentic Buenos Aires experience, nothing beats joining locals for a passionate fútbol match at the legendary La Bombonera stadium.

2. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Spencer Davis / Unsplash

Dubbed the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” Dubrovnik has evolved from a filming location for Game of Thrones into one of Europe’s most captivating destinations. The UNESCO World Heritage Old Town is encircled by massive stone walls dating back to the 13th century. Its distinctive terracotta-tiled roofs contrast dramatically with the azure blue of the Adriatic Sea, creating postcard-perfect vistas at every turn.

In 2025, Dubrovnik earns acclaim for its innovative approach to sustainable tourism. The city channels visitor revenue into preservation projects that protect its cultural heritage. Travelers are discovering the city beyond the walls by taking the cable car to Mount Srđ for panoramic views. They are also exploring Fort Lovrijenac, known as “Dubrovnik’s Gibraltar,” and escaping to tranquil Lokrum Island. Luxury accommodations, such as Hotel Excelsior, offer spectacular views of the medieval cityscape.

3. Hanoi, Vietnam

Arnie Chou/ Pexels

Vietnam’s lively capital has emerged as one of 2025’s breakout Asian destinations. This city gives visitors a mix of ancient traditions and youthful energy. The Old Quarter’s 36 streets hum with activity as vendors sell everything from silk to street food, while colonial architecture stands as a testament to the city’s complex history. Hanoi’s soul can be found in its street food culture, where plastic stools at roadside stalls serve as gateways to culinary enlightenment.

What distinguishes Hanoi from other Southeast Asian capitals is its contemplative character. Hoan Kiem Lake serves as a serene centerpiece, where locals practice tai chi at dawn and young couples stroll at dusk. The Temple of Literature, Vietnam’s first university, founded in 1070, offers visitors a window into the country’s reverence for education. The city’s museums, notably the thought-provoking Hoa Lo Prison and Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, provide context to Vietnam’s complicated past. In 2025, Hanoi’s appeal to international visitors lies in its authenticity, a place where centuries-old traditions coexist with contemporary Vietnamese life.

4. Osaka, Japan

Jeremy Santana/ Unsplash

Known as “Japan’s Kitchen,” or “Tenka no Daidokoro” in Japanese, and its most playful city, Osaka has emerged from Tokyo’s shadow to claim its rightful place among the world’s great urban destinations. This merchant city embodies its motto, “kuidaore” (eat until you drop), with gusto, offering culinary adventures that range from street food in Dotonbori to multi-course kaiseki experiences. The neon-lit Dotonbori district, with its iconic Glico Running Man sign, epitomizes Osaka’s energetic nightlife and entertainment culture.

The city earns its 2025 nomination for the way it marries centuries-old tradition with a spirit of constant reinvention. Osaka Castle stands as a proud reminder of Japan’s feudal past, while futuristic attractions like the Floating Garden Observatory at the Umeda Sky Building showcase the city’s modern architecture. The 2025 World Expo has also catalyzed infrastructure improvements and cultural initiatives, making Osaka more accessible and appealing than ever.

5. Zanzibar City, Tanzania

Ari Beser / Getty Images

The historic heart of Zanzibar Island won the hearts of international travelers in 2025 with its fusion of African, Arab, Indian, and European influences. Stone Town, the city’s UNESCO-protected old quarter, is a labyrinth of narrow alleys, ornate wooden doors, and bustling bazaars that transport visitors to another era. The scent of cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom perfumes the air, reflecting Zanzibar’s history as the Spice Islands. What elevates Zanzibar City to award-worthy status is its remarkable cultural mix and pristine natural beauty.

Visitors can explore historical sites, such as the Old Fort and House of Wonders, before venturing to nearby beaches with powdery white sand and crystalline waters. The Forodhani Gardens night market offers a feast for the senses, where local seafood is grilled to perfection against the backdrop of a spectacular Indian Ocean sunset. Just offshore, marine sanctuaries provide world-class snorkeling and diving experiences. In 2025, Zanzibar City stands out for offering travelers an authentic connection to East African coastal culture while providing the luxury and comfort modern travelers anticipate.

The winner of the Best International Vacation award will be announced on Friday, September 5. Explore the full lineup of categories and nominees at the Travel Noire Awards hub.