Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, is a city where ancient traditions blend seamlessly with modern life. Ancient yet jarringly modern, this is a place where you’ll encounter everything from historic temples and French colonial architecture to lively markets and street food stalls. Whether you’re interested in exploring historic landmarks, tasting the diverse street food, or enjoying traditional performances, Hanoi offers countless things to do. Here’s your guide to the best activities and must-see attractions in Hanoi.

Explore the Old Quarter and Hoan Kiem Lake

Trung Do

The Old Quarter, located near Hoan Kiem Lake, melds a bustling maze of narrow streets. Filled with shops, cafés, and street vendors, this area is perfect for strolling, shopping, and immersing yourself in local life. Don’t miss a visit to Hoan Kiem Lake itself, where locals gather for morning tai chi, and the red Huc Bridge leads to Ngoc Son Temple—is that a dragon in the water, or just another legend pulling you under?

Visit the Temple of Literature

JM Eserjose

The Temple of Literature is a must-see historic site that dates back to 1070. Originally established as Vietnam’s first university, it now serves as a place of reverence dedicated to Confucius. Its picturesque courtyards, where ancient stone statues watch as students kneel, and lush gardens offer a serene escape, make it one of the top things to do in Hanoi for those interested in history and architecture. This site is especially popular with students who visit for blessings before exams.

Experience a Traditional Water Puppet Show

A visit to Hanoi wouldn’t be complete without seeing a water puppet show. This traditional Vietnamese art form has been performed for over a thousand years and features wooden puppets that appear to dance on water, accompanied by live folk music. Head to the Thang Long Water Puppet Theater near the Old Quarter to watch marionettes atop pools of murky water. It’s a fantastic way to delve into Vietnamese folklore, with performances depicting scenes of daily life and ancient legends.

Discover Hanoi’s Street Food and Local Markets

Michael Lock

Hanoi is famous for its street food, boasting iconic dishes like pho, banh mi, and bun cha. Head to Dong Xuan Market to sample these local flavors or consider joining a guided Hanoi street food tour to taste popular dishes and learn about Vietnamese cuisine. Don’t forget to try Hanoi’s egg coffee at a local café—a unique treat made from whipped egg yolks and strong Vietnamese coffee.

Visit Historical Sites Like the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

Menderes Kahraman

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum is one of Hanoi’s most visited landmarks. Located in Ba Dinh Square, this monumental site is where the preserved body of Vietnam’s revolutionary leader lies. Nearby, you’ll find the One Pillar Pagoda and Presidential Palace, both notable sites in Hanoi’s history. Visiting this area provides a comprehensive view of the city’s political past and cultural legacy.

Take a Day Trip to Ha Long Bay

Danielle Hoang

While technically outside of Hanoi, a day trip to Ha Long Bay is highly recommended for those with extra time. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its emerald waters and towering limestone islands, is only a few hours away and offers boat cruises, kayaking, and breathtaking views.

The name Ha Long means ‘descending dragon,’ which ties in with local legends. The legend states that when Vietnam was developing, dragons produced jewels and jade to protect the country, which turned into the small islands that form Ha Long Bay.

Best Attractions and Things to Do in Hanoi

Such diverse offerings—from the cultural depths of the Temple of Literature and water puppet theater to the bustling Old Quarter and serene lakes—make Hanoi a city that balances history with modernity. Try these top spots to make the most of your visit and experience the city’s sights, sounds, and flavors.