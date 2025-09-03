On October 18, a United Airlines travel event catering to families with children on the neurodivergent spectrum will take place at Los Angeles International Airport’s (LAX) Terminal 7.

The family-friendly trial travel day is called “Wings On The Spectrum.” A flyer circulating on social media describes the exciting happening as “a TSA and boarding rehearsal event for children with invisible disabilities.” Former professional athlete and autism advocate Stacy McAlister opened up about how special Wings On The Spectrum days are in a late August Instagram post. He shared the flyer and praised a past Wings On The Spectrum event he attended with his autistic son.

McAlister described the day as “a one-of-a-kind experience” in which children and their guardians can go through the airport together. During that time, families can explore the airport and, in turn, grow more comfortable with air travel. The rehearsal simulates travel without the stress of a real flight.

McAlister’s nonprofit, 5-Eleven Hoops, hosts basketball clinics for children on the autism spectrum and those with other intellectual or physical disabilities. During the clinics, the young ones can play together and develop coordination, social skills, strength, sportsmanship, and more.

What Else Is There To Know About United Airlines’ Upcoming Wings On The Spectrum Event?

Attendance spots for the October 18 event are limited, so those interested in attending should act fast. Hopeful attendees need to complete individual registration forms for each person in their party. The questionnaire asks for basic identifying information and whether the registrant will need special medical accommodations.

In July, United Airlines announced that it would be expanding its Special Olympics Service Ambassador (SOSA) program. The latter aims to “create employment opportunities for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.” SOSA employees at United’s seven U.S. hubs help travelers check in, navigate TSA lines, and feel welcome.