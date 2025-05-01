Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 30 years, you’re surely familiar with “American Idol” in some capacity. The long-running reality competition show has become a staple of pop culture, churning out multiple viral moments and Academy Award-winning performers each passing year. Whether you’re an “American Idol” super-fan, an aspiring contestant or just someone who enjoys a good pop cover from time to time, you may feel compelled to tune into the show’s latest season, or even return to previous seasons for a binge session. You might also have some interest in checking out the behind-the-scenes construction of “American Idol,” straight from a soundstage in sunny Los Angeles, California. Though filming takes place all over the country, most of the televised sessions seen by the average fan take place right at the historic Red Studios Hollywood at North Cahuenga Blvd.

Those of you who are interested in checking out “American Idol” filming locations should be sure to read ahead, as we’ll be covering the best way to tour the studio, join the audience and even get on stage. Likewise, if you’re interested in exploring the surrounding area, we’ll outline a few key destinations, day trips and tourist sights you won’t want to miss. Before long, you may find yourself half-stepping across the Hollywood Walk of Fame like some of your favorite singers and stars.

How To Get On ‘American Idol’

If you’re an aspiring singer looking to flex your skills in front of the world, you may find it imperative to venture to Los Angeles, California. Of course, this journey can be quite pricey, difficult and scary for someone without a proper support system. Luckily, “American Idol” contestants don’t need to rely exclusively on a pilgrimage to the West Coast to make their dreams come true, as the show establishes satellite offices in major cities all over the country. To find updates regarding the audition process, be sure to routinely check ABC.com ahead of the television season. The network site includes date ranges and locations where auditions take place. Once you know how to locate an audition near you, come prepared with some of your best vocal warm-ups, as you’ll be competing against a large crowd of like-minded virtuosos.

On occasion, “American Idol” will even offer remote auditions over the internet, or scout talent via social media. Still, most candidates tend to rely on the in-person meet-ups, since you’ll need to prove that you’re not leaning on editing or autotune to master your craft. As it turns out, a great deal of scouting takes place long before the final product that you see before you on television, so don’t expect to see Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, or any of your other fan-favorite judges at these satellite events. Instead, talent managers and acquisition teams will be scouting recruits for a second, more private round of auditions to come at a later date. Be advised that there are also several eligibility guidelines you’ll need to meet before you can proceed to the full competition. These guidelines require you to fit within a certain age bracket, have documented U.S. citizenship and not be in breach of any recording contract with a major music label, among other things.

How To Get In The ‘American Idol’ Audience

If you’re more interested in hearing music than singing it, you can always join the live studio audience to catch episodes of “American Idol” as they’re filmed. Unlike most live events, however, tickets cannot be purchased through the usual channels. Instead, you must sign up for a lottery-style selection via On Camera Audiences. From there, you’re effectively leaving your fate in the hands of a producer. If you’re lucky enough to get picked, you can show up to Red Studios Hollywood to join the crowd in cheering and jeering contestants, completely free of charge. While you’re there, you’ll also gain a whole new understanding of the production process, and see how the series changes from set to screen.

Visiting Los Angeles, California

After spending a day watching performers sing their hearts out, you’ll surely want to take a bit of time to properly explore the greater Los Angeles area – especially if it’s your first time visiting. Southern California is a beautiful, biodiverse space which offers access to numerous national parks, beaches and trendy restaurants. Be sure to check for Hollywood filming tours that align with your itinerary, in order to get a behind-the-scenes look at where your favorite films were shot. Film buffs can also tour movie production lots including Universal Studios, Warner Brothers and Nickelodeon (provided you’re not already sick of being around cameras and costumes all day). Those looking for a more outdoorsy experience should consider checking out the Santa Monica Pier, the Swan Boats at Echo Park Lake or take a horseback tour of Mulholland Trail.

Other must-see stops in the Los Angeles area include the La Brea Tar Pits Museum, the California Science Center and of course, the Griffith Observatory, where you can gaze upon the historic Hollywood sign and snap a couple of Instagram-worthy pics. Those with the money and free time should also consider stopping at the Citadel Outlets, or even booking a trip to Disneyland. No matter what you’re into, you can surely find plenty to explore in Southern California. After all, there’s a reason why the state motto is “Eureka, I’ve found it!”

Transportation Options: Unlike some major metropolitan areas, Los Angeles does have something of a reputation for its lackluster public transportation grid. The traffic is also known to be particularly difficult to navigate, especially as you get closer to the heart of the city. Those visiting from out of state should definitely consider relying on rideshare apps, taxi cabs and other private transportation in order to get from A to B. If you’re planning on going off the beaten path at all, it may even be worth it to rent a car for the duration of your stay.

Where to Eat: Luckily, what Los Angeles lacks in gridded bus layouts, it more than makes up for in delicious flavor combinations. As one of the most populated cultural hubs in the contiguous United States, the City of Angels touts culinary achievements unlike any other. Be sure to check out some TexMex style dishes while in town, or pick up fresh-caught seafood from a coastal restaurant overlooking the licking waves of the Pacific Ocean. A few of the most sought-after reservations in tinsel-town include 71Above Restaurant and Skylounge, Burosu Ramen and Maccheroni Republic, which boasts a Michelin star kitchen. Obviously, there are more than enough alternatives to these trendy eateries if you struggle to land a reservation, but these spots should provide a baseline understanding of the food culture in Los Angeles.

Where to Stay: Like many things in Southern California, hotels are often known to be quite pricey. Luckily, there are ways to secure inexpensive rooms with some luck, wit, and ingenuity. Try using credit card rewards to lock in a choice rate, or rely on chain hotels like the Hilton, Holiday Inn or Sheraton, which often provide discounts for repeat stays. It’s also worth noting that “American Idol” contestants are provided a free hotel by the network during the duration of their time on the show – as if you needed another reason to sing your heart out for the adoring public. Those who don’t mind paying top-dollar for overnight accommodations can also check in at The Hollywood Roosevelt, The Godfrey Hotel or The Garland. It’s also worth checking out what the Airbnb situation is before finalizing your reservation, especially if you’re traveling with a big group.