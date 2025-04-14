America’s national parks represent some of the country’s most treasured landscapes. Yet, for every protected paradise that earned the prestigious “National Park” designation, there are stunning locations that came close to joining their ranks but ultimately fell short, according to research from TheTravel.

Complex political considerations and local opposition derailed many potential national parks. The Lake Tahoe region, straddling California and Nevada, was a favorite of conservationist John Muir as early as 1897. Despite its crystal-clear waters and alpine scenery, proposals faced stiff resistance from local interests. Many expressed concerns about federal oversight and the potential loss of timber and grazing rights.

Similar fears affected the Colorado National Monument, whose dramatic red rock formations rival Utah’s most celebrated parks. Renewed efforts in 2012 to designate it as Colorado Canyons National Park stalled amid worries about increased federal control and shifting political priorities.

Sometimes, historical events intervened in unexpected ways. Pennsylvania’s Ricketts Glen State Park, renowned for its 22 cascading waterfalls and old-growth forests, was poised to become a national park in the 1930s. However, World War II diverted resources and attention. Instead, what might have become one of the East Coast’s most celebrated national parks became a state treasure, preserving its natural beauty under different management.

The National Parks Still Facing Ongoing Conservation Battles

Several deserving locations continue to struggle for national park status. Chiricahua National Monument in Arizona, known as the “Wonderland of Rocks” for its stunning rhyolite formations, saw bills introduced in 2016 and 2019 seeking to elevate its status. Despite strong geological and biodiversity credentials, legislative inertia has kept the designation elusive.

The Dinosaur National Monument is facing a similar fate. Spanning the Colorado-Utah border with its rich paleontological treasures and spectacular canyons, the Grand Canyon saw proposals in 1992 and 2015. Lack of local support and disagreements over environmental standards have thus far prevented its elevation to national park status.

Complete List Of Near-Miss Parks

Here is a comprehensive list of destinations mentioned in this article for travelers seeking to explore these remarkable locations that almost achieved national park status.