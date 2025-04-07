If you grew up enjoying hood comedies like How High, Barbershop and the Friday trilogy, you likely flocked to the theater back in January to catch One of Them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA. The film, which touts a near-perfect critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, has finally made its way to home streaming this week via Netflix. Whether you’re pulling the side-splitting comedy up for the first time now, or rewatching it to relive that iconic theatrical experience, you may be quite interested in following Dreux and Alyssa’s journey throughout the streets of Los Angeles.

Luckily, One Of Them Days was shot on location in and around L.A., with little need for movie magic to create that iconic West Coast vibe. If you’ve never been to Los Angeles before, we’ll take a moment to outline some of the finest hotels, restaurants and sightseeing excursions in the region. Even if you’re a seasoned veteran of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, we’ll outline the location of a few iconic scenes from One of Them Days which you can visit today.

Los Angeles, California Is the Perfect Backdrop for Alyssa and Dreux’s Wild Antics

Key Scenes: As stated, the entirety of One of Them Days was shot in the Los Angeles area. Key shooting locations for the film include Dreux and Alyssa’s slummy apartment complex, a predatory payday loan office and a shoddy but well-run restaurant where Dreux does the work of five employees herself. The real-life rental unit where the dynamic duo’s apartment can be found is located at 4044 Gelber Place in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of L.A. Luckily for full-time residents, the apartments are not nearly as rundown as they appear to be in the film, and there’s a very low chance of getting your head caved in by a chunk of falling ceiling. Other key shooting locations include 3601 South La Brea Avenue, and Norm’s Restaurant located at 470 N La Cienega Blvd in West Hollywood.

Best Time To Visit: Los Angeles obviously has a reputation for being nice year-round, though there are still a few guidelines that may be helpful for first-time visitors. The dog days of summer can come with an oppressive heat, making months like July and August a bit of a slog to power through. The area is also a high risk zone for wildfires during certain portions of the year. If you’re looking to make the most of your trip, try booking for the late spring or early autumn, especially during months like May or October. These months often present the most mild temperatures, while still allowing you to partake in tons of outdoor activities. You can even head to the beach if the weather turns out to be unseasonably warm.

Transportation Options: Unlike other major metropolitan hubs in the United States, California is not considered to be very walkable. Most people choose to either rent a car while checking out the Los Angeles area, or rely on rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft. Public transportation options such as buses are available, though their routes can sometimes leave a lot to be desired. If you’re planning on staying within a certain centralized radius of L.A. during your visit, you may be able to lean on the bus, but it’s certainly something you should look up and map out in advance.

At this time, there doesn’t appear to be a specific production tour available for fans of One of Them Days, even though the movie managed to make more than $50 million at the box office. This may be attributed to the rough and rugged aesthetic of the film, since many suburban fans may want to avoid the kinds of neighborhoods that Dreux and Alyssa call home. Even still, Los Angeles allows tons of exciting sightseeing, photo opportunities and insight into the filmmaking process. Those who want to maximize their production tour options while exploring the West Coast should be sure to check out some of the local film studios, including Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Nickelodeon and many more. There are also plenty of bus tours which will take you all over the city, with knowledgeable guides attached to direct your attention to some of the most significant shooting locations in Hollywood history.

Things To Do: Even if you have little interest in film and television production, you’ll find that Los Angeles is home to a wide array of incredible activities for visitors of all stripes. Consider taking a trip to iconic sites like the Hollywood Sign, the Griffith Observatory or the Santa Monica Pier while you’re in town. If you’re looking to immerse yourself in the rich culture of L.A., be sure to explore the California Science Center, Battleship USS Iowa or the iconic La Brea Tar Pits Museum, which serves as the world’s only active Ice Age excavation site. If you’re the kind of person who has money to blow at a fine art show, you can find tons of local vendors selling handmade goods along the coast, and even take a trip to Disneyland, time permitting. On the flip side, if you need to save your money to hand off to your obnoxious landlord, you can still check out local beaches and other iconic sights free of charge. If you happen to stumble across a pair of retro Jordans dangling from an electrical line, however, it’s really best to just leave them alone.

Where To Eat: Since Los Angeles is one of the most populated cities in the entire country, it serves as a microcosm of the American experience. This means that you can find just about anything here, from TexMex tacos and Asian fusion, to street vendors with their own take on the classic hot sausage and peppers. With thousands of restaurants and stunning culinary experiences to choose from, it can be a little overwhelming to find a place to sit down at the end of the day for a delicious meal. A few of our favorites include Burosu Ramen, 71Above Restaurant and Skylounge and the Michelin star-rated Maccheroni Republic. Of course, if you find trouble landing a reservation, or find that these trendy eateries are a little outside of your budget, you can always lean on the classic chains to get you through your trip. But, in order to get the most out of your time in L.A., at least look into some of the region-specific chains which you might not have access to where you live.

Where To Stay: Like everything else in the City of Angels, hotels in the area can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you’re seeking major luxuries. Unless you’re looking to burn through your retirement fund on this trip, it may be wise to check out one of the many chain hotels available on the outskirts of the city, including the Hilton, Sheraton, or Holiday Inn partners. If you have some airline miles burning a hole in your pocket, or don’t mind shelling out for an expensive stay, you can always consider booking with The Godfrey Hotel, The Hollywood Roosevelt or The Garland. Be sure to check for Airbnb rentals in the city as well, especially if you’re traveling with a large group of friends. Just be sure to have your finances in order before heading into town. After all, you wouldn’t want to suffer through one of them days where your landlord is slamming on your door demanding the rent by 6PM.