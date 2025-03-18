If you’re a major film buff, you may have already noticed a few new trends in Netflix’s streaming library. One major development the streamer has been working on in recent years includes ramping up their foreign production schedule, with droves of new films hitting the platform from Germany, France, Mexico and beyond. Now, the company’s higher-ups have announced their intention to continue heavily working with the Mexican film market, with a projected $1 billion investment to be meted out over the course of the next four years. This exciting new commitment was announced during a recent press event, wherein Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos lauded Mexico for its rich cultural diversity, visually distinct locations, and rife opportunities for storytelling. Specifically, Sarandos said of Mexico City “Every time I come here, I’m amazed by the blend of the old and the new — between history and modern culture… it helps explain why there’s always been so much creativity in Mexico.”

Though this $1 billion investment may seem like massive news, it’s really just an escalation of an existing relationship. After all, Netflix has been partnering directly with Mexican film studios and independent Mexican filmmakers for nearly 15 years. The streamer set its very first international original series in Mexico City all the way back in 2015, with the dramatic comedy Club de Cuervos. In the years since, Netflix has had a hand in massively raising the film production profile of the nation and has delivered a number of critically acclaimed projects along the way. Since this partnership is about to yield billions in return profit, now seems like as good a time as any to look at some of the most prominent Netflix films to be shot in Mexico, and examine the overall impact that the streamer has on the nation.

How Will This Investment Benefit Mexico?

(Jorge Aguilar/Unsplash)

While the billion-dollar investment from Netflix obviously comes with its own implicit advantages, such as an uptick in production and screen acting jobs, this deal is expected to have significant ripple effects on the overall financial health of Mexico at large. For starters, Netflix is actually contributing another $2 million to a historic film site in Mexico called Churubusco Studios. This investment is part of an ongoing effort to support budding filmmakers with training, entry-level jobs and mentorship. Sarandos specifically cited this additional $2 million as the first in a series of investments designed to inspire “diverse and creative talent behind the camera.”

Other factors such as tourism, tech, construction and more are expected to rise across Mexico as Netflix funnels money through the nation’s film industry. Recent figures suggest that the Mexican film industry is already on track to generate $3 billion annually, even without factoring in Netflix’s massive investment. If these figures are correct, that would mean that Netflix is responsible for paying forward a third of the entire national industry’s annual revenue, which should account for droves of fresh new films on the market.

As it currently stands, there are dozens of Netflix productions filmed in Mexico each year. As Sarandos and company continue supporting the industry South of the border, these projects are expected to grow bigger in size, scope and become more plentiful. While we clearly can’t name every Mexican outing produced by Netflix here, we’ll list a few recent favorites, which have benefited the economy of their surrounding shooting locations tremendously.

‘Pedro Páramo’ – Filmed in San Luis Potosí, Mexico

(Mike Bacos/Unsplash)

Pedro Páramo is a Netflix original from 2024 based on a classic 1955 novel of the same name. The film tells the tale of a young man who travels across the country in order to meet his father for the very first time, and the haunting history of his family’s past in a small, now-abandoned village. Like many prominent Mexican folk tales, Pedro Páramo conjures up themes of family, loyalty, love and history, and explores these ideas through a lens of magical realism. The film was shot almost entirely within the state of San Luis Potosí, which offers both bustling cityscapes and desolate ruins from a bygone past. Those who watched the film may have felt drawn to the scenic locale, especially if you’re a history buff interested in exploring gorgeous Mesoamerican architecture.

Best Time To Visit San Luis Potosí: The modern portions of San Luis Potosí, such as the capital city in the center of the state, are a perfect vacation spot for any time of the year. Of course, if you’re looking to specifically venture out into the shooting location of Pedro Páramo, you should reserve your trip for February or March. During this time, temperatures are at their mildest, giving you plenty of opportunities to enjoy your trek through the vast desert and unincorporated territory.

Transportation Options: As you can imagine, portions of San Luis Potosí are accessible by the traditional means of public transport such as buses, taxis and rideshare apps. If you’re looking to trek through the more difficult to reach portions of the state, be sure to rent yourself a car, or even invest in some off-roading vehicles like dune buggies or quads.

Things To Do: Those of you who do find yourselves investigating the filming location of this Netflix original should be sure to try out some of San Luis Potosí’s fine tourist attractions. This includes an ancestral drink tour along the historic Mezcal route, a tour of the local cathedrals or a brief but invigorating visit to the surrealist garden of Xilitla. This portion of Mexico can appeal to a wide array of visitors, with hiking trails, historic museums and waterfall swimming excursions around every corner.

‘Counterstrike’ – Filmed in Mexico City

Much like Pedro Páramo, Counterstrike is a fresh and recent adventure available to stream on the Netflix library. The film, which follows a team of paramilitary officers as they battle it out with a local cartel kingpin and his goons, was filmed almost entirely within the thriving cultural hub of Mexico City. While Counterstrike doesn’t portray the most vacation-friendly sights, there are a few glimpses throughout the film of lush forests and gorgeous city living. If you can get past the chaos of the shootouts, bomb scares and gang violence presented in the film’s narrative, you may find yourself tantalized by the bar scenes, open air markets and other exploration of the nation’s capital.

Best Time To Visit Mexico City: If you’re a tourist exploring the metropolitan hub of Mexico City, you’ll find that there’s plenty to do in the delightful locale all year long. Still, natives recommend the Spring dry season of March through May for first-time visitors, as that period tends to be the most still and pleasant. Outdoor festivals can be found all over the city during these months, and the weather is often at its most pleasant.

Transportation Options: If you’re staying within the city, you definitely won’t find yourself stranded without a ride. Mexico City contains tons of public transportation options, similar to those found in San Luis Potosí. Since the nation’s capital is such a busy area however, these services are even more plentiful, allowing you and your travel companions more time to focus on fun excursions and forging memories on your trip.

Things To Do: Mexico City is arguably one of the most exciting destinations in the entire country, and provides access to a wide array of amazing excursions. Consider touring the surrounding area via hot air balloon, taking a guided tour of the Teotihuacan pyramids or exploring the aquatic wonders of Tolantongo Springs. Depending on what you’re into, you can find a myriad of museums, historical sites, and outdoor activities around every corner. Mexico City also gives you prime access to some of the finest street foods in the known world, so be sure to stop for a cup of elote between adventures.

‘Prison Cell 211’ – Filmed in Ciudad Juárez

(Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images)

Prison Cell 211 is a Mexican mini-series developed for Netflix and shot across several locations in the state of Chihuahua. Most notably, the prison itself was filmed in Ciudad Juárez. Much like Counterstrike, Prison Cell 211 does little to highlight the beauty of Mexico against the rough and rugged violence presented in the foreground – but it is present for those who care to look. The film adapts the story of a human rights lawyer who becomes trapped within the walls of an overcrowded maximum security prison after a violent riot breaks out. To escape and save himself, the lawyer must pose as one of the incarcerated individuals, though doing so leads him to a wealth of new discoveries about the plight of prisoners. Prison Cell 211 is based on a true story, showcasing the resilience and dedication of Mexico’s people. Hopefully, you won’t experience any prison riots during a visit to Ciudad Juárez, but you’ll certainly find that same resilience ingrained into the culture and landscape of the border city.

Best Time To Visit Ciudad Juárez: Ciudad Juárez tends to have exceptionally warm summers and relatively cold winters. If you want to make the most out of your time South of the border, you’d be well advised to visit during the fall, when temperatures are mild and outdoor activities are plentiful. Early November is one of the best times to see the city, as cultural events such as Día de los Muertos dominate public spaces with fun, safe and welcoming activities.

Things To Do: Visiting Ciudad Juárez is as simple as heading over the border of El Paso, Texas. As such, the area is loaded with exciting businesses, tourist spots and historical sites to explore. History buffs will surely want to check out a few of the city’s incredible churches, which showcase some of the finest ancient architecture still standing. Others can find interactive art at La Rodadora Espacio Interactivo, shopping at the Plaza Las Misiones and otherworldly exploration at the Samalayuca Dune Fields. Just be sure to have your itinerary locked in for your departure, as conditions at the border can be extremely stringent for those headed back into the United States.

‘Non-Negotiable’ – Filmed All Across Mexico

Last but certainly not least on our list, we have Non Negotiable, an action comedy thriller that premiered on Netflix in summer 2024. Unlike most of the other films on this list, Non Negotiable was filmed in numerous locations all over the country of Mexico. While we don’t have much info regarding the specific film location sites, it does give us an excellent opportunity to discuss tourism across the country as a whole. Whether you’re interested in visiting Ciudad Juárez, Mexico City or the most remote regions of San Luis Potosí, you’ll find tons of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities around each and every corner. As this Netflix deal continues to funnel billions in revenue through the Mexican film industry, it seems as though you won’t need to wait much longer to find the travel inspo of your dreams. So the next time you’re considering booking a flight, be sure to boot up Netflix first and see what’s on the home page. It may just inspire you to take a trek South of the border, and experience something brand new.