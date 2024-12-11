Available to watch on Netflix, The Christmas Chronicles is in good company among this year’s wintery films. The movie debuted in 2018 and remains a fan favorite, even garnering a sequel that’s equally full of holiday adventure. In the film, Kurt Russel leads the way as Santa, while Darby Camp plays Kate and Judah Lewis is her brother, Lowell. The two siblings are on a mission to see Santa in his entirety, but wind up coming together with their hero to save Christmas after the tragic loss of their father. Taking viewers on a ride, this film features a host of cities as backdrops that help bring the story to life. Here’s what we know about The Christmas Chronicles filming locations!

Aerial Shots in ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ Were Captured in Chicago

Aerial shots in Chicago, Illinois helped communicate the winter, snowy setting of both The Christmas Chronicles films. Chi-city is a great place to visit and experience the holidays for so many reasons. There’s even a city Christmas Tree that’s erected during the season in Millenium Park annually. Visitors can also ice skate in the area, or at Maggie Daley Park. These are some of the more wintery activities that would help fans of the film imagine themselves in the scenes shot in these North American cities.

The Film Makes Amazing Use of Toronto’s Studios and Residential Areas

Andre Furtado

Outside of Pinewood Studios, Toronto locals might notice familiar sights in residential scenes where the sleigh crashes and footage of Kate and Lowell’s home in the 6ix. It’s not only the perfect spot for bringing to life the image of a winter wonderland – Toronto is also a place where tourists can experience a world-renowned food scene. The Canadian city is home to many cultures, offering a rich experience to those who visit via attractions like The St. Lawrence Market and the CN Tower.

Travel Tips: If you’re planning a trip to Toronto in the winter months, be sure to pack plenty of layers. The weather is typically coldest from December to March, but never underestimate the potential for a cold snap in the middle of spring! Local currency is the Canadian dollar – the country’s money even smells like maple syrup!

Best Time to Visit: Summer months are typically over-crowded with tourists whereas the winter months, between December and March, offer the snowy, Christmasy setting captured in The Christmas Chronicles.

Tips for Movie Fans: The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of family members finding joy amid great personal tragedy. While you’re exploring Toronto, allow yourself to be filled with childlike wonder as you interact with friendly locals and maybe even buy gifts for those who you love most.

Things to Do

If you need a break from the snow, head inside the amazing Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada to get up close and personal with various sea creatures. On a sunny day, a stroll through Toronto Island Park or Casa Loma is always fun, but in the evening, you’ll mind locals and visitors alike dining in the Distillery Historic District. Some of the best restaurants close by the latter include Madrina Bar Y Tapas and El Catrin.

Where to Stay

The Stallion Suites in the Entertainment District is less than a one-minute drive away from the CN Tower. You’ll be in close proximity to other tourist attractions as you enjoy their luxurious hotel space with great views. The hotel chain also has a location in Yorkville for a little more luxury – it’s just a five-minute walk away from the Royal Ontario Museum. And a bit more affordable, and also near the CN Tower, is the One King Hotel and Residence, offering comfort and walkability.

Scenes From ‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ Were Shot Just Outside of Playa Del Carmen

Willian Justen de Vasconcellos

There’s a beautiful hotel where The Pierce Family stays and listens to Christmas carols played by mariachis. That’s the Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya: a luxury resort surrounded by tropical forest, clear lagoons and white-sand beaches. Computer-generated elves also enjoy this beautiful space that trades the snow for sand. This car-free complex is accessible by boat (on foot and bicycle in some parts) and located just outside of Playa del Carmen (30 minutes away from Cancun). Mexico boasts a rich history and culture, boasting views and sites that tourists can enjoy!

Travel Tips: Mexico’s local currency is the peso, though some establishments still accept USD. Spanish is the county’s national language, but you’ll find many English speakers both on and off resorts. Enjoy yourself, but always stay aware of your surroundings and keep a close eye on your purse/wallet when exploring.

Best Time to Visit: It’s recommended that tourists visit the Playa Del Carmen area between November and March, during which rain is minimal and crowds are fewer.

Tips for Movie Fans: If you happen to visit Mexico in the winter, look out for mariachi bands playing holiday classics so you can get the full Christmas Chronicles experience.

Things to Do

During the holidays, the Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya offers more amplified programming of interactive, celebratory fun for children and adults. It has water sports facilities, private terraces, several restaurants and an outdoor area that’s popular for cycling and canoeing. Get out onto the water and cruise the Riviera Maya via a private boat ride tour of the Isla Mujeres. And if you’re looking for a more affordable and classic way of embracing Mexican culture within Playa Del Carmen look no further than this walking food tour.

Where to Stay

If you’re looking for options outside of the beautiful, resort-style accommodations at the Fairmont Mayakoba, there are a host of hotels for you to consider! The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Playa Del Carmen is an IHG Hotel that offers more affordable pricing for access to valet and a rooftop pool. There’s also the HM Playa Del Carmen, which offers close proximity to attractions and activities such as the Nuestra Senora del Carmen Catholic Church and the 3D Museum of Wonders, both of which are less than ten minutes away.