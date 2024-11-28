In movie director Bobby Farrelly’s Dear Santa, Jack Black plays the role of a mischievous Santa. Black, due to a typo, receives a young boy’s Christmas letter, which sparks the rest of this film’s chaotic, comedy-filled ride. The longtime comedic actor is joined by Keegan-Michael Key and Jason Alexander. The film is brought to life by Christmas themed-decor and its setting. Wondering where the film was shot? Here’s what we know about the Dear Santa filming location.

Mehmet Suat Gunerli

Georgia

Described as a major hub for cinematic creativity, Atlanta is also a major city. That means not only is it accessible from their local airport but also from neighboring states via driving. Decatur, less than a 20-minute drive away from Atlanta, offers similar vibes, but on a slightly smaller scale. Both cities have a lot of vegetation, and Atlanta is often referred to as the “city in a forest.” Tourists and fans of the film are able to enjoy the best of both worlds: city and country landscapes. For travel, be sure to book early and prepare arrangements for getting around to tourist sites.

Things to Do: Atlanta offers a $74 tour of African-American history that is four hours long and happens in both the morning and afternoon.

Where to Eat: You’ll already be meeting your tour guide in the downtown area of Atlanta. Consider grabbing something sweet nearby at a Black woman-owned shop called Sweet Auburn’s Bread Company. Or, if you’re feeling something a bit more lowkey, to to Decatur, stop by the Victory Sandwich Bar, a buzzy tavern for food and cocktails.

Where to Stay: Sugar Magnolia Bed & Breakfast is nestled between Atlanta and Decatur. It’s located in Candler Park and offers a nightly stay price of less than $200.