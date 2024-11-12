Known for their Christmas films, Hallmark released Christmas in Montana in 2019. The Hallmark movie stars Kellie Martin as Sara and Colin Ferguson as Travis. In this movie, Sara visits Travis in Montana to help him overcome financial issues and prevent losing his ranch. And while moviegoers are enjoying watching the ins and outs of their relationship, travel enthusiasts are wondering where was Christmas In Montana filmed. Here’s what we know.

Downtown Grimsby, Ontario, Canada

Alex Agrico

Depending on what kind of activities you’re interested in, this may vary. For example, if you’re interested in cross-country skiing and ice fishing, then winter months may be better. Vice versa for travelers who enjoy stand-up paddling, canoeing and camping. Transportation Options: Upon landing at Ontario International Airport, visitors can take a 35-minute drive into Downtown Grimsby, which is also accessible by bus for a two-hour ride. A host of buses and trains provide public transportation to tourists.

Christmas in Montana was actually filmed in Canada. According to Niagara This Week, the film was shot on Main Street in downtown Grimsby. Grimsby is an easily accessible town on Lake Ontario in the Niagara region. The production company sought out cities that resembled Montana. The area was transformed into a Christmas wonderland while maintaining an authentic feel to the Big Sky Country state. Near Lake Ontario, where the film was shot, there are tourist attractions like the lake itself. Locals and visitors enjoy taking a tour boat near Niagara Falls or visiting the Oak Orchard Lighthouse Museum. Be sure to plan your day according to travel time and around the attractions that you want to see most.

Things to Do: Tour boats that take visitors to the edge of Niagara Falls range from $50 to $180. To visit the Oak Orchard Lighthouse Museum, you must plan in advance, as the ride from Niagara Falls is a little under 90 minutes.

Where to Eat: Rainforest Cafe is a nearby restaurant known for its American menu, mushroom-shaped bar and sounds of the jungle. It provides a true rainfall dining experience. No reservations are necessary; arrive and enjoy.

Where to Stay: The Rainforest Cafe is near Niagara Falls, and in the Sheraton, it’s a uniquely central eatery for both things to do and where to stay. At the border of New York and Canada, the Sheraton Niagara Falls also holds a casino.