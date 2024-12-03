Netflix has become a major player in the landscape of Christmas movies this year, with the release of dozens of lovable holiday outings. One such project, titled The Snow Sister, landed on the streamer on Nov. 29 and has already brought in tons of excited viewers from all over the world. Like many of the streamer’s new releases, the foreign language film offers a look into a magical Christmas experience, complete with a stunning snow-covered backdrop. The Snow Sister is based on a famous Norwegian children’s book, which tells the story of Julian, a bereft young boy grieving his deceased sister, and his parents who have lost their luster for the holiday season. Throughout the narrative, Julian meets a mysterious girl who helps him and his family process their grief and find joy and merriment in the holiday season once more.

As of this writing, The Snow Sister is currently ranked number 10 overall on Netflix, though the film may continue to rise up the streaming charts as Christmas draws nearer. As you can imagine, the film was shot on location in rural Norway, which was dressed to take on new life as a Christmas wonderland for the production. Shooting locations include scenic tourism hubs such as Tromsø, Kvaløya and the Alfheim Aquatic Center. Those interested in embarking upon a holiday adventure of their own should be sure to read ahead and learn everything about booking a trip to Norway, including the best day trips and excursions, as well as restaurants and Snow Sister shooting locations.

How Tromsø, Norway Became A Winter Wonderland For The Snow Sister

Tromsø is a gorgeous little municipality in the Northern part of Norway, serving as a home to just under 80,000 permanent residents. Though the idyllic tundra doesn’t tend to get a ton of tourism traffic, there’s still plenty to do all year long. When it isn’t standing in for the enchanting village where Julian and his parents live in The Snow Sister, the Tromsø area is nicknamed the “gateway to the Arctic,” due to its proximity to the Arctic Circle. The chain of islands that compose the Tromsø municipality serves as one of the best places to catch the Northern Lights as they dance across the Winter sky, making the area one of the best places to visit if you’re thinking of booking a trip across Northern Europe.

While Tromsø is already something of a frozen-over Winter wonderland, there were several measures taken by the production staff of The Snow Sister to get the area Christmassy enough to film. For starters, holiday decorations were placed all around the production, including pine wreaths, glowing string lights and trees coated in colorful ornaments. One particularly notable shot from the film’s trailer even displays Julian and his newfound friend traversing the stalls of an outdoor Christmas market. Homes throughout the city are also adorned with warm glowing lanterns, plastic Santa Claus decorations and red and green bows. Other portions of the movie see the duo, along with Julian’s parents, venturing into the rural snowcaps of Norway, even further North. There, the team did very little to dress up the area as a Christmas vacation and relied on the natural beauty of Norway’s luscious forests and untouched accumulation of snowfall.

The Snow Sister Film Locations You Can Visit

Netflix

If you’re particularly interested in the architecture and nightlife displayed within The Snow Sister, you’re welcome to book your trip to Tromsø today. The municipality, along with other regions such as Ersfjordbotn, are rife with quaint villages like those displayed in the narrative. The villages may not be adorned with Christmas gear depending on when you book your trip, though you can all but guarantee the icy region will have plenty of snow on the ground whenever you arrive. Norway is known for its beautiful architecture, which includes wooden buildings that integrate nature into their design, colorful modern exteriors. Additionally, plenty of gorgeous churches, public buildings and libraries are waiting to be explored.

One location that is highlighted frequently throughout the narrative of The Snow Sister is the Alfheim Aquatic Center, which you can visit at your leisure. The public pool, located within Tromsø, features an indoor swimming area perfect for those who love to paddle around but can’t stand the idea of stripping into a bathing suit as the temperature dips below freezing. Throughout the story, Julian can be seen swimming in the aquatic center, which also serves as the initial meeting place of the two main characters. At this time, there are no specific tours dedicated to The Snow Sister‘s production, though that could quickly change as the film continues to wow Netflix audiences all over the globe.

Travel Tips: Norway is a beautiful country for visitors looking to broaden their horizons, experience the beauty of nature, and travel without breaking the bank. The nation has a total of eight international airports, including one right in the heart of Tromsø, so exploring the production of The Snow Sister on a self-guided tour shouldn’t be much of a problem. Those looking to squeeze the most out of their trip should also consider taking a scenic train ride through Norway, as the Northern Territory offers some of the finest trains in all of Europe.

Best Time To Visit: Though you may be tempted to explore Norway in December, it’s generally recommended that first-time visitors check out the beautiful countryside in the summertime. While the region is still quite cold in the months of June through August, it’s less likely that the weather will impede your trip during this time, especially as Norway is known to get very little sunlight during the winter months.

Tips For Movie Fans: Though The Snow Sister has no dedicated production tour, fans are more than welcome to navigate Norway and check off the site of many other hit films. Projects such as Tenet, Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War, and multiple Mission: Impossible installments have been shot in and around Norway, making it the perfect one-stop vacation for fans of film and television at large. If mounting a self-guided tour seems a little out of your depth, be sure to drop in at the Oslo Film Museum to learn more about the history of filmmaking within the country, while staying warm and toasty indoors.

Things To Do In Norway

(Lightscape/Unsplash)

Even if you have no particular attachment to films like The Snow Sister, Norway still has plenty of exciting tourism opportunities to offer. Depending on what part of Norway you choose to explore, you’re encouraged to traverse the nation via train, boat cruise, cable car or other exciting modes of transportation. Tours through the wilderness are available for the outdoorsmen in your group, while well-insulated log cabins serve as the perfect cozy getaway for a Christmas-themed dinner and hot chocolate.

Local guides offer a myriad of ways to catch the Northern Lights during your trip, while those looking to soak up Scandinavian culture are encouraged to explore the National Opera & Ballet, Viking Ship Museum and more. One of the most exciting elements of a vacation to Norway is the many opportunities to interact with local wildlife through outlets like the Silent Whale Watch, King Crab and Fishing Village tour and even Night Reindeer Sledding.

Where To Stay: Luckily, Tromsø, Norway is off the beaten path enough to provide exceptionally inexpensive lodging, making it an ideal spot to experience the magic of Christmas like Julian and his family. Local accommodations can be made at places like the Clarion Hotel or Scandic Ishavshotel for unbeatable prices, plus free breakfast. Major chains also operate close to Tromsø, including the Comfort Inn, Radisson and more. If you’re really looking to make the most of your stay, you could even consider booking a few nights at a log cabin Airbnb or the Enter St-elisabeth Suites & Spa. Any way you slice it, Norway offers the Wintery magic of the holiday season year-round, at surprisingly low prices.

Why Visit Norway?

Whether you’re a fan of viking history, fishing hamlets, beautiful crunchy coastlines, or catching the spectacular sight of the Northern Lights, Norway is an ideal location for you to explore. The nation offers some of the most comprehensive tour packages of anywhere in Europe and is renowned for its welcoming atmosphere, despite its sometimes biting temperatures. If you’ve already explored the wonderland in the summer once or twice, you can try your luck at putting on a real Christmas in Norway experience, and truly feel the magic exemplified by The Snow Sister. Christmas markets, holiday gatherings, and more festivities are open to the public on a revolving schedule, meaning there’s something new to try on your first trip, as well as your tenth.