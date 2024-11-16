Fans of romantic comedies may know the Hallmark channel as the one-stop shop for all modern holiday-themed rom-coms. While the channel has maintained a presence as the premier place for films of this kind, Netflix has come out swinging with the newly-released Hot Frosty. The original film, which has already wowed tons of subscribers since premiering on the streamer on Nov. 13, is a romantic fantasy comedy that centers on a smokin’ hot snowman who is brought to life by a lonely widower. As the icy homunculus struggles to adapt to the world around him, he strikes up a romance with his creator and the two paint the town red. Viewers may have been drawn in by the silly premise, the upbeat holiday themes, or the big-name performers who lead the cast. Once the movie begins, however, there’s no denying that the scenery and landscape are the true showstoppers.

Hot Frosty was filmed entirely in Ontario, Canada, for those seeking a Winter wonderland escape of their own. The province, which stands in the East-Central zone of the great white North, offers some of the finest tourism options for Americans looking to explore their Northern neighbor. Specifically, most of Hot Frosty was shot in and around the city of Brockville, which is located quite close to the border of upstate New York, just across the St. Lawrence River. Those interested in checking out the cozy, snow-covered locale for themselves should be sure to read ahead, as we outline the best activities, day trips and hotel accommodations in the area. With any luck, you may find yourself constructing a few hunky snowmen of your own.

Brockville, Ontario

Key Scenes: Numerous indoor and outdoor shots displaying the well-decorated holiday celebrations across town, as well as local businesses that stand in for Kathy’s cafe, the police station and more.

Best Time To Visit: Though Hot Frosty fans may be looking for some holiday excitement, the best time to visit Brockville is usually in the late spring or early fall. The winter months tend to see the Northern locale becoming extremely frigid, offering significantly fewer outdoor excursions for visitors.

Transportation Options: While there are some busses and shuttles in the Ontario province, most are not exceptionally reliable, especially for those looking to squeeze the most out of their trip up North. It would likely be best to rely on taxis, Ubers or a rental car service during your vacation. The city of Brockville is also exceptionally bikable, with plenty of bicycle rentals available for those interested.

Though Brockville isn’t commonly thought of as one of the top vacation spots in Canada, the city does have plenty of charm for fans of Hot Frosty and general visitors alike. It’s is a charming, quiet town, rich with culture and heritage, offering a wide array of fun excursions for those looking to make the most of their stay. Hot Frosty is so fresh and new that there is no dedicated production tour available at the time of this writing, though super-fans of the Netflix film are welcome to embark upon a self-guided tour of the local shops, museums, and city architecture, which should replicate the winter wonderland displayed in the movie. Even if you’ve never seen the film, you’re sure to find plenty to enjoy in the Ontario neighborhood.

The Brockville Railway Tunnel and Arts Centre are two highly recommended local hotspots, while those traveling with the whole family should be certain not to miss the Tall Ships Landing Aquarium. If you’re comfortable with taking a day trip out of Brockville, the city is an equal distance away from popular tourist destinations such as Toronto and Montréal. Brockville is also just an hour South of Pakenham, Ontario, where additional pick-up shots were completed for Hot Frosty. History buffs will be happy to find that Brockville is also the home to numerous Cold War museums, historical sites and parliamentary buildings, each offering unique exploration and cost-effective tours.

Things To Do: Depending on what time of year you choose to visit, there are tons of exciting events around Brockville to explore. During the fall, be sure to check out Halloween-themed haunts such as the Haunted Walk of Kingston and Zombie scavenger hunt. As long as you’re not afraid of heights, you’ll surely enjoy the Thousand Islands Helicopter Tour, which provides an aerial view of one of the most luxurious and beautiful locales Canada has to offer.

Where To Eat: Unlike some of the busier cities in Canada, Brockville touts an array of eateries that won’t completely break the bank. During your visit, be sure to enjoy higher-end eats like The Noshery Steakhouse or Buell St. Bistro, or stop in for lunch at the simple but delicious 1000 Islands Restaurant & Pizzeria or Jon’s Restaurant. If this is your first time venturing into Canada, be sure to try out some local staple foods such as poutine, Nanaimo bars and deliciously authentic maple syrup.

Where To Stay: Like the above dining options, Brockville, Ontario offers several hotel stays that are significantly more affordable than your typical vacation spot. These include your basic chains such as the Comfort Inn, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn, as well as some slightly pricier venues like 48 King West or The Noble Suites. No matter where you choose to stay, be sure to make the most of your trip and make memories that will last long after your snowy boyfriend melts into a hunky puddle!