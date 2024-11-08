If you’re an avid reader, you may already be familiar with the classic 1955 novel, “Pedro Páramo,” written by Mexican author Juan Rulfo. The book, which tells the story of a young man who travels across Mexico to meet his biological father for the first time, was recently adapted into a Netflix original movie, released on Nov. 6, 2024. Netflix subscribers who have watched the film quickly picked up on the intense themes of magical realism, and they couldn’t miss the even more intense views; much of Pedro Páramo showcases the beautiful countryside of Mexico. Eagle-eyed fans who have spent a lot of time in the stunning North American locale may have even noticed specific neighborhoods which were used for exterior and establishing shots, including the states of Nayarit and San Luis Potosí.

Since Pedro Páramo has picked up so much buzz upon its release, it seems like now is as good a time as any to outline some of the best vacation spots in Mexico. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to the best restaurants, tourist attractions,and hotel stays, especially those that make you feel closer to Juan Preciado on his doomed quest to connect with his estranged father. While we wouldn’t specifically advise traveling through any forlorn ghost towns to parse through the follies of human inadequacy with woeful spirits, what you do on your vacation is your business. With no further preamble, let’s dive right in, and see what exciting adventures await on your trip through the filming locations of Pedro Páramo.

San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Key Scenes: Numerous parts of the Mexican state served as stand-ins for the ghost town of Comala, as well as the La Media Luna Hacienda. As Juan passes through the quiet city, he crosses paths with wide-open views, old saloons and the gorgeous architecture of ancient Mesoamerican architecture.

Best Time To Visit: Though San Luis Potosí offers mostly mild, arid temperatures, the best time to go is usually in February or March. During this time, you’ll have plenty of daylight to explore your surroundings, and calm weather which should make natural sightseeing a true pleasure.

Transportation Options: There are plenty of taxis in and around San Luis Potosí, though travelers hoping to explore locations specific to Pedro Páramo would be wise to rent a car or befriend a local guide. Public transportation is available in urban parts of the city, though many of Pedro Páramo‘s filming locations are off the beaten path.

A vast majority of Netflix’s Pedro Páramo was shot in San Luis Potosí, with locations including Bledos and Villa de Reyes. These locations serve as stand-ins for key areas in the film, including the fictional ghost town of Comala, as well as various external shots of deserted dirt roads and wide-open plains. There are also a few shots in the film showcasing the lush forests and tropical coastline of Mexico, filmed in the far-West region of Nayarit. Since much of Pedro Páramo takes place outdoors, this means that you can actually visit these locations today, and get a fairly comprehensive idea of what the main characters were seeing as the events of the narrative played out. Since the film is still so fresh, the region of San Luis Potosí is not currently offering any filming location tours specifically, though you can certainly stage your own self-guided endeavor with a quick trek to the small remote neighborhood of Bledos.

For those interested in experiencing everything that San Luis Potosí has to offer beyond Pedro Páramo‘s filming locations, there are tons of sightseeing tours, bars, restaurants and other attractions for singles, couples or whole families. Those who love the outdoors can check out vibrant waterfalls, with plenty of hiking trails, swimming excursions and even thrill-seeking adventures like cliff-jumping and rock climbing. Others can indulge in the rich history and culture of the Mexican state with a tour of the many plazas, museums and historic churches in the region. One of the major must-do experiences recommended for first-time travelers to San Luis Potosí is the ancestral drink tour along the historic Mezcal route. The 5-hour journey allows tourists a chance to learn all about the flora and history of the region, while trying out different blends of mezcal derived from a sacred and historic local process.

Things To Do: San Luis Potosí, Mexico has no shortage of exciting day trip options, weekend excursions and sightseeing opportunities. The region has a reputation for being fairly walkable and bikable in many stretches, and is known to be quite safe for tourists to freely explore. If you’re a history nut or a just a fan of ancient architecture, be sure to check out the Cathedral of San Luis Potosí, or the surrealist garden of Xilitla. The city also includes a bustling downtown area packed with plenty of markets, restaurants and bars, for those looking to enjoy comfortable social experiences that don’t veer too far from the beaten path.

Where To Eat: If you’re looking for a nice sit-down dinner, there are many high-end eateries in the region that will give you a dining experience you’ll never forget. Consider making a reservation at Mochomos San Luis Potosí, Cielo Tinto, or Black Pimienta Restaurante if you’re not worried about breaking the bank. Otherwise, there are some truly delicious street food options, and plenty of vendors serving up fresh local cuisine that will give you the real South of the border experience.

Where To Stay: Though San Luis Potosí is packed with a wide array of hotel options, you’ll certainly be spending most of your time adventuring throughout the city during your stay. Since there’s not much need to blow all your money on a luxury all-inclusive, it makes the most sense to stay at a nice chain hotel in the city, such as the Ramada Encore, Hotel Mision Express or the City Express By Marriott. Of course, if you’re lookin for a true local experience, there are also some immersive stays available to book, including the aptly titled View Hotel by Covalia, or any number of Airbnb rentals.