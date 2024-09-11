The United States is home to some of the world’s most stunning beaches. In summer, beaches are a popular for outdoor relaxation enjoyed with tropical fruits, happy music and good memories. Children, young and old people alike enjoy times at the beach because there is something fun to do for everyone. It could be beach soccer, beach volleyball, surfing, or even sand castles. Here’s a guide to some of the top beaches in the USA and why they made our top picks.

South Beach, Miami

South Beach is synonymous with vibrant nightlife, art deco architecture, and miles of beautiful sand. Located in the heart of Miami, this iconic beach draws visitors from around the globe, all eager to soak up the sun and experience the lively atmosphere.

The beach itself is a stunning stretch of golden sand bordered by turquoise waters, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and people-watching. The nearby Ocean Drive offers a fantastic selection of cafés, restaurants, and bars where you can relax with a cocktail after a day in the sun. As the sun sets, South Beach transforms into one of the hottest nightlife spots in the country, making it a top destination for those who love to mix beach days with nightlife.

Waikiki Beach, Honolulu

Waikiki Beach is a world-famous destination known for its soft sands, warm waters, and stunning views of Diamond Head, a volcanic crater that creates a dramatic backdrop. This Hawaiian gem is located on the island of Oahu, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and urban convenience.

Waikiki is ideal for those who want to experience the quintessential Hawaiian beach scene. You can spend your days lounging on the beach, trying your hand at surfing, or taking a catamaran ride along the coast. The beach is also lined with high-end resorts, shops, and dining options, ensuring that you have everything you need within reach. Whether you’re a first-time visitor to Hawaii or a seasoned traveler, Waikiki’s charm is hard to resist.

Malibu Beach, California

Malibu Beach, stretching along the Pacific Coast Highway, is a picturesque and iconic California destination known for its rugged coastline, pristine sands, and celebrity homes. This beach is the epitome of laid-back, yet luxurious, coastal living.

The main draw of Malibu Beach is its natural beauty. The beach is divided into several smaller coves and stretches, each with its own vibe. Zuma Beach is a popular spot for families, offering wide sands and gentle waves, while Surfrider Beach is famous for its excellent surf conditions. After a day of beachcombing or surfing, you can explore the upscale boutiques and restaurants in Malibu, or simply enjoy a peaceful sunset over the ocean.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is one of the East Coast’s most popular beach destinations, known for its wide sandy shores, bustling boardwalk, and family-friendly attractions. Located along the Grand Strand, this beach stretches for 60 miles (96.56 km). There’s also plenty of space for sunbathing, swimming, and beach sports.

Myrtle Beach is particularly appealing to families thanks to its lively boardwalk. The stretch of seaside land features arcades, amusement parks, and the iconic SkyWheel. Plus, you’ll catch panoramic views of the coastline. The area is also home to numerous golf courses, shopping centers, and entertainment options, making it a well-rounded vacation spot. Whether you’re building sandcastles with the kids or enjoying a night out on the town, Myrtle Beach offers something for everyone.

Outer Banks, North Carolina

The Outer Banks, a string of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina, offers some of the most pristine and untouched beaches in the USA. Known for their natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere, these beaches are perfect for those seeking a more laid-back and tranquil beach experience.

The Outer Banks are famous for their wide, sandy beaches backed by rolling dunes and dotted with historic lighthouses. The area is a haven for water sports enthusiasts, with opportunities for kayaking, windsurfing, and kiteboarding. History buffs will also appreciate the Outer Banks’ rich maritime heritage, including the Wright Brothers National Memorial and the shipwreck-filled Graveyard of the Atlantic. Whether you’re exploring the natural landscapes or simply relaxing on the sand, the Outer Banks offer a unique and unforgettable beach experience.

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Clearwater Beach, located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, consistently ranks among the top beaches in the USA, thanks to its powdery white sands, clear blue waters, and family-friendly atmosphere. This beach is perfect for those looking for a quintessential Florida beach experience, with plenty of sunshine and warm, inviting waters.

The beach is ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and jet skiing, and the nearby Pier 60 is a hub of activity, offering daily sunset celebrations with street performers, vendors, and live music. Clearwater Beach is also home to a variety of resorts, restaurants, and attractions, including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where you can learn about local marine life. Whether you’re traveling with family or seeking a romantic getaway, Clearwater Beach is a top choice for beach lovers.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Cannon Beach, with its iconic Haystack Rock and dramatic coastal scenery, is one of the most breathtaking beaches in the Pacific Northwest. Located just a short drive from Portland, Oregon, this beach is known for its natural beauty, artistic community, and serene atmosphere.

The beach is a photographer’s dream, with its striking rock formations, tide pools, and stunning sunsets. It’s also a great spot for beachcombing, birdwatching, and exploring the nearby Ecola State Park, which offers hiking trails with panoramic ocean views. The town of Cannon Beach itself is charming, with art galleries, boutique shops, and cozy cafés. For those seeking a peaceful and picturesque beach escape, Cannon Beach is an ideal destination.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod is a classic New England beach destination, known for its charming coastal towns, scenic lighthouses, and miles of sandy shores. The Cape’s beaches offer a mix of tranquil bayside spots and wilder, Atlantic-facing beaches, making it a versatile destination for all types of beach goers.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, from swimming and sunbathing to exploring the charming towns of Provincetown and Chatham. Cape Cod is also famous for its seafood, so be sure to indulge in some fresh lobster rolls and clam chowder during your visit. Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat or a family-friendly vacation spot, Cape Cod’s beaches are a timeless choice.