Beachgoers in the French Atlantic coast town of Les Sables d’Olonne now face hefty fines for wandering around town in swimwear or shirtless. Local authorities have implemented a strict new policy targeting tourists and visitors who fail to cover up when leaving the beach, imposing penalties of up to 150 euros ($175) for those caught walking around “half-naked” in town areas.

Mayor Yannick Moreau announced the controversial measure through a strongly worded Facebook post. Moreau emphasized the importance of respecting residents who “don’t want people wandering around their town half naked.”

The crackdown specifically targets individuals wearing only swimsuits or going topless in shopping districts, markets, and town streets, directing them instead to enjoy the town’s 6.8 miles of beaches if they wish to show off their summer attire. This move represents a growing trend across French coastal destinations where local governments seek to balance tourism revenue with maintaining community standards and cultural expectations.

Respect For Locals In The French Town Drives New Policy

“It’s a question of respect for locals who don’t want people wandering around their town half naked,” wrote Mayor Moreau in his public announcement. He further justified the measure as “a rule for basic hygiene in our markets, our shops, and our streets,” instructing local police to enforce the regulation vigorously. The town’s promotional materials now feature posters declaring “In Les Sables d’Olonne, respect doesn’t go on holiday,” clearly communicating expectations to visitors.

Many residents have expressed support for the initiative on social media, with local shopkeepers particularly appreciative of the new rules. Les Sables d’Olonne joins several other popular French destinations implementing similar restrictions. The west coast resort town of Arcachon has established identical 150 euro fines for inappropriate attire in town centers. La Grande-Motte in southern France enforces comparable regulations, though its rules permit beachwear on the seafront promenade in addition to the beach itself.

This movement extends beyond French borders. According to CNN, the Spanish tourism hotspot of Málaga introduced fines of up to 750 euros ($874) for visitors who were inadequately dressed last year, even posting educational billboards to remind tourists to wear proper attire.