If you’re a fan of comic books, superheroes or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you may have already rushed to the theaters to catch “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” The film, which premiered on July 25, serves as the first adaptation of the famous comic book quartet in a decade, and the first to ever join up with the larger story of the MCU. Ever since the earliest trailers for “First Steps,” fans have been taken with the stylistic look of the movie, the inventive take on New York City, and the retro-futurist vibe that the outing provides. Since the majority of the narrative takes place in the Big Apple, it may shock fans to learn that just about all of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” was shot on a soundstage just outside of London, England.

Whether you’re interested in visiting London to get a glimpse of the legendary studios where this film came to life, or you’ve been meaning to go for some time, be sure to read ahead. We’ll break down several of the key filming locations of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” and offer a bit of insight into the best tourist destinations in and around London. While the surrounding area might not strike you as being the same neighborhood where Reed Richards and his crew came head-to-head with the Silver Surfer, you’ll surely find that the Big Smoke offers tons of exciting excursions for film fans, comic book aficionados and travelers of all walks of life.

What City Do The Fantastic Four Live In?

Key Scenes: Much like the Fantastic Four of the original comic books, the spandex-clad heroes in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” live in the Baxter Building, right in the heart of New York City. Though this locale is integral to the plot and cultural identity of the film, none of the scenes in this latest adaptation were actually shot on the streets of New York. Instead, Disney opted to develop the retro-futuristic image of a 1960s New York using a blend of CGI, green screens and clever editing techniques. Most of the scenes in “First Steps” were actually shot on soundstages at Pinewood Studios just outside of London. Additional coverage was captured in nearby neighborhoods such as Derbyshire, Dorset and downtown London, as Soap Central reports.

Best Time to Visit: If you’re looking to book your own trip to London, your best bet would be to arrive during the spring months of April or May. This period of time offers mild weather, sparse crowds and plenty of outdoor activities for visitors of all backgrounds. Summers tend to be quite humid in England, while winters can give way to biting cold snaps and heavy rains. While there’s never an outright bad time to explore the region, first-time visitors are certainly encouraged to set themselves up for success with a spring adventure.

Transportation Options: Much like New York City, London boasts an exceptional public transportation grid. Travelers looking to explore the finer parts of town will surely have no trouble locating a bus, train, cable car or taxi headed where they need. Rideshare apps are also prominent in the area, as well as rental car desks if you’re really looking to head off the beaten path. London is also known to be fairly walkable, so consider double-checking the distance from your hotel to your preferred destination before spending your cash on an unnecessary ride.

Since “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is still so fresh in theaters, it stands to reason that there are no official production tours for the movie just yet. Still, fans are more than welcome to explore London on their own self-guided adventure. Pinewood Studios is not wide open for members of the public to waltz right in, but they do routinely offer tours and special events. Be sure to cross-reference your itinerary with Pinewood’s official website in order to remain abreast of ongoing events, especially if you have any interest in the behind-the-scenes element of filmmaking. With 30 stages, three large backlots and a massive suite of post-production bays, Pinewood offers insider access to an array of high-tech filmmaking gear suitable for a major Disney blockbuster.

Things to Do: Even if you’re not especially interested in “Fantastic Four” filming locations, London is absolutely percolating with exciting activities for solo travelers, groups and whole families. When you first arrive in town, be sure to tour the city via bus, boat, bike or a brisk walk. From there, consider checking out some of the must-see tourist stops like Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the British Museum. The London Eye ferris wheel is a perfect way to scope out the city from above, while the Borough Market provides access to premiere shopping opportunities from big brands and local vendors. Before you leave, try the Natural History Museum on for size, or book a Harry Potter studio tour if you just can’t get enough of the London film scene.

Where to Eat: Since London is such a vast melting pot of cultures and cuisines, you should have no trouble locating a delicious blend of flavors that leave you feeling like Galactus after a hefty helping of planets. A few of our favorite sit-down joints in the area include Ottolenghi Spitalfields, 64 Old Compton Street and the Michelin star-rated Chiltern Firehouse. Even if you fail to book a reservation at one of these upscale eateries, you’ll find no shortage of delicious fish and chip plates in one of London’s many bars and pubs. Try the local staple meal out with a pint of Guinness to wash it all down, and see if the whole experience doesn’t turn you into a Manchester United fan overnight.

Where to Stay: Luckily for you, Galactus isn’t coming to swallow up all of London any time soon, so there are plenty of perfectly good hotels in the area. High-end stays are available for those with the disposable income to book at the Royal Horseguards or the Resident Covent Garden. Likewise, there are many chain hotels dotting the city’s perimeter, offering easy access to a variety of shops, tourist sites, and photo opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Zac Efron playing in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”?

Though there were many casting rumors during the lead up to “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” A-list actor Zac Efron did not ultimately appear in the movie. The internet rumor mill had several fans fully convinced that Efron would appear to portray Johnny Storm, AKA The Human Torch, but these rumors were unfounded. Instead, Johnny Storm is played by “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn.

Is Earth 1218 our Earth?

In the larger canon of Marvel Comics, Earth 1218 is the designation given to our real-life world. This describes a universe in which no superheroes or villains exist, and life continues unimpeded by the intergalactic warfare of the MCU. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” takes place in an alternate universe known as Earth 828, while the majority of MCU films highlight the events of Earth 199999, or Earth 616, depending on who you trust. These conflicting timelines are expected to be further explored and fleshed out in the forthcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Was The Thing CGI in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”?

Ben Grimm, AKA The Thing, is a fully CGI creature in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” To bring the character to life, however, a large rock was used to represent the CGI creation during production sequences. This allowed Pedro Pascal and the other performers to maintain a realistic eyeline with the character and play off of the recorded responses from “The Bear” actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach.