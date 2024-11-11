Agatha All Along is an eagerly anticipated spin-off of the Marvel series WandaVision, focusing on the mysterious and mischievous Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn. Marvel fans followed the journey of Agatha’s return to power after being trapped in Westview, New Jersey. Equally enchanting filming locations are required as the dark and witty antagonist steps into the spotlight in this new series, some custom-built in Atlanta. Production for Agatha All Along began on Jan. 17, 2023, though they faced delays of several months due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. Once filming resumed, the cast and crew wrapped up principal photography on May 28, 2024.

This is a show rooted in its atmosphere. The filming locations for Agatha All Along were chosen to enhance the show’s mystical storyline and gothic ambiance. Metro Atlanta’s Trilith Studios provided the perfect backdrop for Agatha’s supernatural escapades, while Burbank’s Warner Bros. Ranch added a layer of nostalgia for WandaVision fans with its portrayal of Westview. These locations together, combined with the show’s wit and supernatural elements, helped ground Agatha All Along in the real world while letting the magic of Marvel unfold in every frame.

Where Was ‘Agatha All Along’ Filmed?

Although many of the scenes were filmed in Georgia, Agatha All Along also used locations in the sunny streets of Burbank, California. The Warner Bros. Ranch Facilities, particularly the iconic Blondie Street, served as the backdrop for scenes set in Westview, New Jersey – the small, seemingly idyllic town where Agatha was trapped during WandaVision. Blondie Street, with that familiar suburban feel, perfectly captured Westview’s quaint and mysterious vibe using the ominous and suburban landscape. Blondie Street, which has been used in many famous TV shows over the decades, was demolished in late 2023 to make way for new office spaces.

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

(Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Agatha and friends’ adventures mostly all unfold at Trilith Studios, from her Mare of Easttown-inspired detective work in episode one to the revelation of how Billy Maximoff began to inhabit Teen’s body later in the season.

Best Time to Visit: If you plan to make the most of Atlanta’s outdoors, March to May are the best months to visit for warm temperatures that won’t overwhelm you.

Transportation Options: There’s no shortage of convenient ways to get around Atlanta, from the city’s MARTA public transit system to traditional taxi cabs. Confident drivers with a loaded itinerary should consider renting a car, but Ubers are readily available to bring you from one destination to another.

Most of the filming for Agatha All Along took place in Metro Atlanta, Georgia, a booming production hub for Marvel Studios. Specifically, the production was centered at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Atlanta Studios), a massive complex located in Fayetteville. Trilith Studios is a well-known filming destination for major productions like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, fitted with sprawling soundstages, detailed backlots and a range of practical effects capabilities.

For Agatha All Along, Trilith Studios didn’t just provide indoor soundstages but also vast backlots where entire outdoor scenes were crafted from the ground up. Production designer John Collins and his team designed intricate life-size sets that included spooky forests, haunted mansions and the iconic Witches’ Road. These practical effects allowed the show to seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor environments, resulting in a richly textured visual experience that minimized reliance on CGI.

Things to Do: An adult ticket for a one-hour tour of Trilith Studios is just $28. “On our tour, you will interact with enrichment opportunities for your life. You see, we didn’t just build a studio. We didn’t just build a town. We purpose-built places for inspiration and enrichment and we want you to experience it all,” their website shares. Other enjoyable activities in the area include Fun Spot America Atlanta and Salt MedSpa for those craving a more relaxed experience.

Where to Eat: Oliver’s Twist Bar & View is right by Atlanta’s premiere Agatha All Along filming location and boasts a five-star rating on Trip Advisor. If you want something other than American cuisine, CT Cantina & Taqueria serves Mexican or Thai Jasmine can satisfy your Asian cravings.

Where to Stay: Save yourself travel time by booking at the Trilith Guesthouse, which includes a fitness center, outdoor pool, free wifi, bike rentals, valet parking and pet-friendly rooms.