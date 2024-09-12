The weekend is almost here, and while you might have plans to relax on the couch with a movie, there’s no reason what you choose to watch can’t bring some action into your life. Rebel Ridge is an intense new release on Netflix that’s generating lots of buzz, starring Aaron Pierre a former marine Terry Richmond. The main character is unexpectedly rammed off the road by two police offers who take the cash in his bag through civil asset forfeiture. This gives authorities the ability to “seize property that is involved in or derived from criminal activity, even if the property owner has not been convicted of a crime.”

Because he’s new in the small town of Shelby Springs, Richmond feels as though no one is in his corner, making his quest to bail his cousin out of prison even more emotional. Nevertheless, he persists against corruption within the police force and legal system to seek justice. When it seems like the roadblocks against him will never end, the lead takes extreme measures to get his money back. Read all about the Rebel Ridge film locations below!

Where Are the ‘Rebel Ridge’ Film Locations?

As Screen Rant notes, Louisiana (New Orleans and Leesville in particular) has been confirmed as a Rebel Ridge film location, but reports suggest that Los Angeles might’ve been a secondary shooting spot. There aren’t many details about what parts of Sun City might have been used, but we do know that just an hour away from NOLA, the Natalbany River Bridge in Tangipahoa Parish makes an appearance on screen. This is whre Terry ties a police officer up and leaves him in his car amid a physical back-and-forth with the department.

New Orleans, Louisiana

(Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Pierre did all his training to play Terry in a New Orleans warehouse rented by Rebel Ridge‘s director.

Best Time to Visit: From February to May you can participate in ongoing local celebrations without being overwhelmed by the heat.

Transportation Options: Riding on the streetcar system will make you feel as though you’ve traveled back in time. Alternatives include bike rentals, the Algiers Ferry, pedicabs, train and bus.

When chatting with Decider, Pierre showed tons of love to NOLA. “Our home base was in New Orleans, Louisiana. I love New Orleans. I love the weather, I love the food, I love the culture, the community,” he told the outlet. “Jeremy [Saulnier] had set up a warehouse, which is where we created Terry.”

“We had a wrestling mat. We had boxing bags. We had gloves, pads, wraps. We had weapons training, just outside the warehouse. We had pedal bike training. I knew how to ride a pedal bike – been riding one my whole life – but not the way Terry rides one! I needed to know how to be chasing buses and stuff, how to pick up speed in that level,” the leading man added.

Things to Do: Wander through the French Quarter or Garden District to take in the area’s rich history, or stop into the Mardi Gras World museum for a lesson on the lively holiday.

Where to Eat: If you’re after great Cajun & Creole cuisine, Daisy Dukes French Quarter, Napoleon House Bar & Cafe and Olde Nola Cookery all come highly reviewed.

Where to Stay: Hotel St. Pierre has great nightly rates with a four-star rating on Trip Advisor. On the more expensive end of New Orleans’ accommodations is Place d’Armes Hotel.

Leesville, Louisiana

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Scenes: Terry heads to the Vernon Parish Courthouse after his run-in with the police.

Best Time to Visit: Weather in Leesville is best from early April to late May and mid September to late October.

Transportation Options: Locals enjoy riding their bikes to run errands or explore local trails, but nearby taxi services and car rentals are available too.

One of the Rebel Ridge filming locations in Leesville is on Texas Street, where Terry walked with a woman named Summer while venting about his problems. When he decides to reach out to his past employer, Mr. Liu, we see The Merchant and Farmers Bank building behind Pierre’s character. As of 2022 the population of Leesville is 5,501 so the area is definitely quiet, but you can always find a hearty meal and kind strangers if you pay a visit.

Things to Do: Check out the seasonal activities at Anderson Farms or walk through the Leesville Art Park.

Where to Eat: Smokin’ Jo’s BBQ Shack is known for their excellent food served at quality prices. If you’re in the mood for something spicy, check out El Flamingo Mexican Restaurant.

Where to Stay: Hampton Inn by Hilton Leesville Fort Johnson is the top-rated hotel in the area, and it comes with complimentary breakfast.