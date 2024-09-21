Fall photography is an art form. Timing is everything. New England offers a diverse pallet for those seeking fall colors when the landscape transforms to red, orange, and gold. This season is ideal for leaf-peeping and photo opportunities. Whether you’re a professional photographer or a hobbyist, the region’s fall foliage photography spots provide incredible views and memories.

Road down the Natchez Trace Parkway in fall

1. Vermont: The Best Fall Foliage Colors

Renowned for its autumn colors, Vermont is a top destination that offers a balanced blend of rolling hills, scenic drives, and charming towns that make it a must-visit location. Here lies the small town of Stowe, framed by Mount Mansfield, one of the most coveted places to capture iconic fall scenes. The surrounding forests, hiking trails, and quaint covered bridges provide countless opportunities for creative autumn photography.

2. New Hampshire’s White Mountains

Further east lies The White Mountains in New Hampshire, another popular destination for fall photographers. Vibrant colors blanket the mountain ranges and valleys. Drive there on the Kancamagus Highway, one of New England’s most scenic drives. Encounter sweeping views of autumn leaves, waterfalls, and rivers—ideal subjects for any fall photo collection.

3. Massachusetts: The Berkshires and Beyond

Southern fall photography spots flourish in New England. Enter Massachusetts: The Berkshires, located in the western part of the state, present rolling hills and colorful countryside where autumn photography is a must. Towns like Lenox and Stockbridge are popular destinations where photographers can enjoy both scenic landscapes and historic architecture framed by fall colors. For those seeking coastal foliage, Cape Cod delivers a unique blend of seascapes and autumn hues, making it a distinct spot for capturing fall colors against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.

4. Maine: The Pine Tree State’s Fall Splendor

Maine, with its rugged coastline and dense forests, offers many fall photography opportunities. Acadia National Park is a standout destination, where photographers can capture the contrast between the incendiary fall foliage and the dramatic coastal scenery. The park’s diverse landscapes, including granite peaks, tranquil lakes, and expansive shorelines, provide numerous vantage points for capturing the descending autumn colors. The scenic drives, such as the Park Loop Road, offer unobstructed views of the fall colors, while the charming coastal towns like Bar Harbor present picturesque settings where the colorful foliage meets the ocean.

5. Iconic Covered Bridges and Historical Sites

For photographers who enjoy a mix of nature and history, New England’s iconic covered bridges provide excellent subjects for fall color photography. Bridges like the Cornish-Windsor Bridge in New Hampshire or the West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Connecticut are nestled within scenic landscapes and create picture-perfect compositions, especially with autumn leaves framing the structure.

Timing Your Fall Photography for Peak Foliage

Peak foliage season in New England typically occurs between late September and mid-October, although some variability can occur depending on specific location and weather conditions. Vermont and New Hampshire tend to reach their advent earlier, while states farther south, like Connecticut and Rhode Island, experience peak colors later in the season. Foliage reports are essential.

The Best Route for Fall Foliage

Start in the south, Massachusetts (The Berkshires) then head north. Take the Kancamagus Highway toward the White Mountains. Veer west for the vivid autumn colors of Vermont, or northeast for Maine’s fiery reds, golden yellows, and deep greens. New England is lush with unforgettable scenes for autumn landscape photography, an ideal destination for capturing fall foliage.