Royal Caribbean has announced the cancellation of all scheduled visits to its private destination of Labadee, Haiti. The pause will be in place until October 31, 2025, as the Caribbean nation continues to grapple with civil unrest and gang violence. According to USA Today, the cruise line made this decision “out of an abundance of caution” after monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince. The capital’s security concerns have prompted travel advisories from multiple countries. Among these is a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning from the U.S. Department of State.

This extended suspension affects five cruise ships, including the world’s largest cruise vessel, Icon of the Seas. In addition, Adventure of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, and Radiance of the Seas have also been affected. Passengers booked on these itineraries will now have the option to visit alternative Caribbean destinations. They can also enjoy additional days at sea, with all Labadee shore excursions being fully refunded to their original form of payment.

This marks the second consecutive year that Royal Caribbean has suspended operations at Labadee for a portion of the year, following a six-month pause in 2024.

Royal Caribbean And Haiti’s Ongoing Security Crisis

Haiti’s security situation has deteriorated over the past two years, with gang violence spreading throughout the country. The U.S. Department of State warns of widespread firearm-related crimes, including kidnappings and armed robberies. These security concerns extend beyond cruise operations, as commercial airlines have also suspended services to Haiti.

JetBlue has extended its flight suspension to Port-au-Prince, with no scheduled flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Toussaint Louverture International Airport from September 2025 through April 2026. Labadee, a 260-acre private resort destination developed by Royal Caribbean in the 1980s, is located in Haiti’s Cap-Haïtien region.

The fenced-off beachfront area has been exclusively available to Royal Caribbean guests and has historically been a popular stop on Caribbean cruise itineraries. Although Labadee has not seen direct security incidents, Royal Caribbean’s decision to suspend visits reflects growing concerns over Haiti’s broader instability and the need to reassess travel risks.