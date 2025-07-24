On July 15, the United States government updated its Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Haiti to include the risk of potential terrorism.

The State Department reissued its Haiti travel advisory “after [the] addition of [a] terrorism indicator.” Particularly in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, organized and violent crime is reportedly “rampant,” in addition to there being an expansion of “terrorist activity.”

“There is risk of terrorist violence, including attacks and other violent gang activity in Haiti. There are gangs that are designated as terrorist organizations present in Haiti,” emphasized the U.S. authority.

What Else Should Travelers Know About The Haiti Travel Advisory?

Located in the Caribbean, Haiti shares the island of Hispaniola with its neighbor, the Dominican Republic.

The State Department’s “Do Not Travel” advisory for Haiti also includes risk indicators for kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health/emergency care. Additionally, travelers should be aware that Haitian authorities have declared the country under a state of emergency since March 2024. Port-au-Prince International Airport (also known as Toussaint Louverture International Airport) has been considered a danger zone, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) currently bans U.S. airlines from flying there.

“Exchanges of gunfire with criminal gangs, organized crime, and terrorists have occurred in the neighborhood just outside the Port-au-Prince International Airport,” says the State Department. “Travelers are sometimes followed and violently attacked and robbed shortly after leaving the airport, or while entering or leaving hotels in Port-au-Prince.”

If travelers do end up on a trip to Haiti, the State Department advises that they avoid “protests, demonstrations, and roadblocks.” According to the source, those types of crowds “are common and unpredictable,” often resulting in damage or violence. Moreover, instances of mob killings and public assaults are reportedly increasing.

Travelers are strongly advised not to cross the land border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti due to safety risks.

“Do not travel to Haiti for any reason,” the State Department warns.