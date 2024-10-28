Despite his parents ‘ wishes, a young TikToker recently documented a solo trip to Haiti’s capital. The Haitian American social media user shared clips of his time in Port-au-Prince in an October 23 post. The video documented his arrival and out-and-about exploration. Text on the screen shared the context for his adventure. It explained that he booked his trip to the country’s capital as a solo traveler because his parents were “too scared” to go with him.

The TikToker’s social media accounts state that he’s a 23-year-old Miami-based entrepreneur. His video has over 31,000 views. Other TikTokers shared similar experiences in his comments as well as encouraging messages. Some said their parents forbade them from traveling without them or at all (assumably to Haiti). Others said they’d taken solo trips to Haiti similarly to the young, empowered traveler.

“It took me [going] for my mom to join me in Haiti,” one person said. “You’re breaking curses and trauma. May you have an amazing time and come rejuvenated.”

The State Department’s latest travel advisory for Haiti, updated on September 18, classifies the nation as a Level 4 “do not travel” zone. The authority advises against going to the Caribbean country due to safety and wellness concerns. It highlighted “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.” In March, the governmental organization urged Americans visiting Haiti to return to the United States as soon as possible.

How Did The TikToker Feel Overall About His Solo Trip To Haiti?

In a comment underneath a separate October 23 upload, the TikToker said embarking on his solo travel adventure was just him “standing on business.” In the caption of that post, he said he was outside “from sun up to sun down.” He added, “This for all the Haitian-Americans, this [is] our country too.”

“It’s safe to say don’t believe everything you see [in] the media,” he added in the caption of an October 21 post. “Haiti was beautiful, 10/10 trip. Definitely going back soon.”