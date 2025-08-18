At the beginning of this month, Google Maps shared that, based on online reviewer insights, Watkins Glen State Park is the top outdoor space to check out before summer ends.

On August 6, Google Maps released its list of “the most popular U.S. state parks this summer.” The mapping and directions authority listed Watkins Glen State Park first on its list. The source said it based its data on the number of direction searches to each state park since Memorial Day. Google Maps also included Watkins Glen State Park on its list of parks where reviewers loved hiking.

New Jersey’s Liberty State Park ranked second on the list of most popular state parks during summer 2025. The rest of the highlighted outdoor spaces include several others on the East Coast and a few spread across the rest of the country. Consecutively, the roundup included Silver Falls State Park (Oregon), Starved Rock State Park (Illinois), Letchworth State Park (New York), and Hammonasset Beach State Park (Connecticut).

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve (California), Warren Dunes State Park (Michigan), Blue Spring State Park (Florida), and Jones Beach State Park (New York) rounded out the list.

What Should I Know About Watkins Glen State Park, And Why Should I Visit?

New York State describes Watkins Glen State Park as “the most famous of the Finger Lakes State Parks.” The outdoor space’s magical scenery includes 19 waterfalls, stone steps, arched bridges, and picturesque areas to soak up the sights and sounds. Additionally, the location has an Olympic-size pool, nearly 300 campsites, two pavilions, and picnic areas. Besides trail hiking and swimming, other activities that visitors might enjoy are hunting, biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. There’s also a chance to fish at Seneca Lake or Catherine Creek.

Visitors can spend a single day at Watkins Glen State Park or enjoy a multi-day camping trip. Out-of-state visitors should know that they’ll be charged a $5 nightly fee on top of their camping reservation costs, which will be anywhere from $18 to $30 for all guests.