Starting October 1, using power banks is banned on all Emirates flights as a new safety measure.

The Dubai-based airline announced the news in an August 8 press release. Though travelers are not allowed to use their power banks during an Emirates flight, they’re still allowed to take the devices on board with them. However, the carrier noted in its recent policy update that the power banks brought onboard must be stored in the seat pocket in front of passengers, or in the bag stowed underneath the seat in front of them. Power banks may also be referred to as “portable chargers.”

In addition to not using power banks to charge other electronics during a flight, Emirates travelers are prohibited from charging the popular gadget using the plane’s power.

Under the policy, Emirates flyers are only allowed to board with one 100-watt-hour power bank each. Moreover, travelers should have the portable charger’s “capacity rating information.”

The carrier’s reasoning is that it’s taking a “proactive stance to mitigate risk.” It noted that more travelers have been using power banks within recent years, which has increased the number of “lithium battery–related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry.”

What Else Should Travelers Know About Power Banks Being Banned For Air Travel?

Emirates outlines a power bank as “a portable, rechargeable device primarily designed to provide power to other electronic devices, such [as] smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prohibit power banks from being transported in checked baggage due to their lithium batteries, which pose a risk of heat, fire, and smoke.

When power banks overheat or are damaged, Emirates noted that it can “result in dangerous consequences, like fire, explosions, and the release of toxic gases.”

“Emirates’ new regulations will significantly reduce risks associated with power banks by prohibiting their use while onboard the aircraft,” says the carrier. “Storing power banks in accessible locations within the cabin ensures that, in the rare event of a fire, trained cabin crew can quickly respond and extinguish the fire. Safety is one of Emirates’ core values, and a cornerstone of all operations and practices. Emirates is committed to maintaining and improving levels of safety on an ongoing basis, safeguarding customers and staff at all times.”

Electronic cigarettes — also known as vapes — are prohibited in checked baggage, also due to their lithium batteries. It is a federal offense to vape while on a flight.

Earlier this month, a content creator went viral for vaping on an American Airlines flight and posting the heated exchange he had with the flight attendant who caught him. In the aftermath, American Airlines disclosed that the man, Kobe Peter “Twoey King” Nguyen, had been removed from the plane due to “disruptive behavior.”