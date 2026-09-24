Earlier this month, the Michelin Guide revealed its latest additions to its collection of top-notch hotels, each bearing its highly regarded stamp of approval. The updated list of Michelin Key-awarded properties invites lovers of intentional, thoughtful hospitality to explore the world’s most captivating luxury properties.

This year marks the Michelin Guide’s third awarding of Keys to outstanding properties around the globe, analyzed by its inspectors. The culinary and hospitality authority notes that nearly 500 properties received their first Key during this pass, and 18 hotels were included, boasting 3 Keys. A nod to a property’s exemplary hospitality, service, and ambiance, a 3-Key listing is the highest recognition the Michelin Guide gives hotels.

Notable New Michelin Keys In Africa

The Pinnacle Kigali

This year, Benin, Botswana, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe each received their first Michelin Key-awarded properties, marking the countries’ first inclusions in the overall list. The properties include the Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa in Cotonou, Benin (1 Michelin Key); the Xigera Safari Lodge in the Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana (2 Michelin Keys); and the Zambezi Sands by Batoka (1 Michelin Key) and the Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel. The latter two are both around Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls natural wonders.

The Michelin Guide further recognized four new properties in Rwanda: the Singita Kwitonda Lodge (2 Michelin Keys), the One&Only Gorilla’s Nest (2 Michelin Keys), and The Pinnacle (1 Michelin Key), all in Kigali. Also included was the One&Only Nyungwe House in Nyamasheke, Western Province, Nyungwe (2 Michelin Keys).

As of the most recent announcement of Key properties, seven 3-Key-holding hotels across the continent are located in South Africa, Morocco, Namibia, and Kenya. This edition highlighted one new 3-Key hotel in Africa: the Delaire Graff Lodges & Spa in the Banhoek Valley of Stellenbosch, South Africa. Worth visiting – or putting on your ultimate travel bucket list – the stunning Cape Winelands isn’t just another basic luxe estate. It’s a 100-acre, art-filled escape with mountain views, luxury that comes with an exclusive touch, and refined culinary and wine experiences.