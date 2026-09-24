Lost, delayed, or otherwise mishandled luggage can be travelers’ worst nightmare, whether it happens before, during, or after a trip. And according to new data from the Department of Transportation (DOT), United States-based carriers mishandled 1,120,760 bags between January and June 2026 alone.

Per the report issued in August 2026, carriers mishandled 0.50 bags per 100 enplaned, and there was a total of 225,827,947 enplaned by U.S. airlines within the first six months of the year. Notably, the figures didn’t include baggage mishandling information for the busy summer travel season in July or August.

According to the report, American Airlines led the list of airlines that mishandled the most luggage, closely trailed by its subsidiary, Envoy Air. The top five airlines that mishandled the most luggage per 100 enplaned also included United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, Republic Airways, and Alaska Airlines (including Hawaiian Airlines), with the latter two tying for fifth place. The airlines with the least mishandled passenger luggage were Allegiant Air, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

Are You Entitled To Compensation If Your Baggage Is Mishandled?

The DOT defines mishandled baggage as baggage that is “lost, delayed, damaged, or pilfered.” How the issue is resolved depends on the circumstances. The most important thing travelers should keep in mind is that it’s crucial to file mishandled baggage reports and/or baggage claims as soon as you can.

Lost

Regarding lost luggage, the American government states travelers “are entitled to a refund for a checked bag fee if you file a mishandled baggage report and your bag is not delivered within 12 hours of a domestic flight arriving at the gate.” A U.S. airline must also refund you if it doesn’t deliver your mishandled baggage “within 15 or 30 hours of an international flight arriving at the gate, depending on the length of the flight.” If your bag is lost under the airline’s definition (what’s considered “lost” can vary by carrier), you’re also entitled to compensation for what was in the bag, factoring in depreciation for the items and other conditions. Know that the airline may want to see proof of your purchases for what you claim was in the bags.

Damaged

If the airline damages your luggage and the harm wasn’t caused by your improper packing, the carrier is responsible for reimbursing you for the baggage and possibly what was in it. To note: several conditions could keep you from getting a reimbursement, and the airline might offer to pay for the damaged suitcase’s repair instead of a new one. Also, the airline isn’t responsible for general wear and tear to your luggage.

Read your contract of carriage before flying, as the DOT says “airlines often exclude liability for certain categories of items” like cash, valuables, and fragile things.

Delayed

Simply put, your carrier is responsible for locating your bag if it doesn’t get to your destination when you do. If your baggage is significantly delayed and you file a mishandled baggage report, the DOT says “a refund of the bag fee should be issued to you automatically” by the carrier responsible. The authority further notes that “airlines are required to compensate passengers for reasonable, verifiable, and actual incidental expenses that they may incur while their bags are delayed – subject to the maximum liability limits.”