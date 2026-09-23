During Daisy’s Black Food Tour LA, host Daisy Miles takes patrons on a lively exploration of Black-owned eateries across the city and Inglewood, building and fostering community along the way.

As a founder, Miles is passionate about reinforcing community and investing in Los Angeles’ Black-owned businesses. According to the food tour’s website, Miles has featured over 100 Black-owned businesses “across multiple LA neighborhoods.” Moreover, in a Shoutout LA interview, the founder said, “I want the world to know that Black food is not just delicious – it tells a story. And our stories deserve to be told, respected, and enjoyed. My brand is about joy, culture, and connection, and I’m proud to lead with purpose.”

So what is the tour like? Well, prepare for delicious tastings, singalongs, dancing, and clinking cups with fellow attendees. In addition to sampling the city’s best eats from five “primarily Black-owned restaurants,” you’ll also have a fun, educational experience where you can listen to great music, sip punchy drinks, and hear about restaurant owners’ unique journeys in the LA food scene. The tour may be via party bus, on foot, or a combination of both.

Featured restaurants and food businesses on former tours have included (but are not limited to) Mama’s Chicken (chicken and turkey links, fried chicken, etc.), Esco’s (New York-style pizza), Knockout Crepes (sweet and savory crepes), and Melnificent Wingz (traditional and gourmet chicken wings).

What Is Special About Daisy’s Black Food Tour LA?

Social media is in love with Daisy’s Black Food Tour LA. Across TikTok and Instagram, online users share their experiences on the culinary adventure, documenting the lit bus experience and tour stops as well as the lighthearted, upbeat camaraderie among attendees. Clips showcase Daisy’s jovial and playful interactions with the food tour’s participants. Also, drinks are flowing, the food is visually tantalizing, and the attendees lucky to be there are clearly having a good time.

On Yelp, Daisy’s Black Food Tour LA experience earns an average of 5 out of 5 stars from former attendees. Naturally, participants raved about the Black-owned food spots they got to taste. Moreover, Miles is described as welcoming, organized, and passionate about the Black-owned businesses she spotlights.

“If you want to experience some of the best food in LA and Inglewood, Daisy’s Black LA Food Tour is a must. I hosted a private tour, and it was hands down one of the most fun Sunday afternoons I’ve had in the city,” said Yelp user Susan J. “Twenty of us rolled through LA on a luxury party bus (yes, a PARTY BUS!), vibing to great music, amazing food, and nonstop good energy. Daisy’s hospitality was unmatched – warm, fun, and effortlessly organized.”

“I recommend this tour for anyone wanting to explore LA and surrounding areas through food, culture, and community,” the former patron added in her review.