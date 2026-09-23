A new Yelp and Lyft report has named New Orleans the “top foodie city” in America for 2026, highlighting the city’s Creole, Cajun, and seafood traditions alongside several local restaurants, and a Black-owned restaurant was highlighted as one of the city’s most beloved spots.

Yelp, a local reviews platform, and Lyft, a rideshare platform, joined forces to name the “Top Foodie Cities of 2026.” To gather data for the report, the companies analyzed data on rideshare trips to local eateries, restaurant search volume, and activity on Yelp users’ Collections lists. In their report, the companies crowned New Orleans the top foodie destination, noting that Creole, Cajun, seafood, gumbo, and beignets are culinary draws, as well as deeply ingrained in the city’s culture.

New Orleans hotspots highlighted in the report include the iconic Cafe Du Monde, the ideal brunch spot Commander’s Palace, and the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Cochon. The report also named Heard Dat Kitchen, a Black-owned restaurant that serves homestyle, stick-to-your-ribs Southern, Cajun, and Creole fare.

Heard Dat Kitchen

According to the report, Heard Dat Kitchen is a New Orleans-based eatery that Yelp users love. Notably, the restaurant boasts an impressive average of 4.7 stars out of five on Yelp and Google Reviews, respectively.

The business opened in 2015 and is run by Chef Jeffery Heard, aka “Chef Jeff,” and his family. Former patrons rave about the blackened fish and bread pudding. A must-order is the menu’s “Bourbon Street Love,” a signature dish featuring fried chicken with shredded cheddar and “Crawdat Cream Sauce” on top, plus green onion garnishes. The dish comes over mac and cheese with a side of potato salad.

If planning a visit, keep in mind that you’ll want to order takeout and eat at the outdoor picnic tables – if you can snag a spot.

What’s Special About New Orleans’ Food Scene?

According to Yelp and Lyft’s report, “Dining in New Orleans isn’t just a hobby – it’s a way of life.” The companies emphasized that, “From po’boys and gumbo to modern Creole tasting menus, food here [in New Orleans] is the culture.”

The reviews and rideshare duo also noted that New Orleans’ high ranking on the list contributes to a larger trend that showcases many of the U.S.’ top food cities in the South and Southeast. The report noted that 40% of the list is based in those areas, “a testament to the region’s deep food roots and booming restaurant scenes.”