Travelers who train regularly tend to notice quickly when a hotel gym has been designed mainly to satisfy an amenities checklist. A couple of treadmills, one cable machine, and a small rack of dumbbells can cover a basic workout, but anyone following a strength program, preparing for a race, or training several days a week usually needs more.

Some hotels now offer impressive training facilities for guests who want to maintain their usual routines. That includes squat racks, Olympic lifting platforms, strength floors, lap pools, coaching, and recovery spaces. Several properties also give guests access to full athletic clubs or build the stay around performance and recovery.

These six hotels and resorts give serious gym-goers enough equipment, coaching, and variety to keep training properly while they travel.

SIRO One Za’abeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SIRO One Za’abeel was developed around fitness and recovery, giving its training facilities a depth rarely found in a conventional hotel. The Fitness Lab includes dedicated strength and conditioning, cardio, and free-weight zones, with full squat racks and two Olympic lifting platforms for guests following structured strength programs. The hotel offers up to 50 weekly classes across disciplines including Pilates, HIIT, cycling, and yoga, with personal training available for travelers who want individual coaching.

Recovery is built into the wider SIRO concept through facilities and treatments focused on mobility, sleep, muscle recovery, and physical performance. For travelers who organize their week around lifting or conditioning sessions, the amount of dedicated training space makes SIRO particularly practical for maintaining an established routine.

Equinox Hotel New York, New York City

Guests staying at Equinox Hotel New York receive access to the 60,000-square-foot Equinox Hudson Yards club during their stay, bringing a full private fitness club into the hotel experience. The club includes expansive strength and cardio floors, group fitness studios, personal training, and a 25-yard indoor saltwater lap pool. Its class programming spans formats including HIIT, yoga, and barre, giving travelers several ways to train during longer stays.

Recovery facilities include hot and cold plunge pools, with additional treatments available at the adjoining spa. The club’s scale makes it especially useful for travelers accustomed to training in a large commercial or private gym at home.

Hotel X Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Hotel X Toronto’s fitness centers on 10XTO, a large athletic club combining strength training, group fitness, racket sports, and recovery facilities. Registered hotel guests receive complimentary 24-hour access to the 6,500-square-foot Technogym fitness center. Four group fitness studios include Hot Yoga, Pilates Reformer, Studio X, and the Strength Zone, while tennis and squash courts offer additional training options.

Group fitness classes start at CAD$25 ($17.76) plus HST, while access to the Contrast Zone, which includes sauna and cold plunge facilities, is offered through an Experience Wellness add-on priced at CAD$50 ($35.51) plus HST per night, per person.

1 Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida

1 Hotel South Beach houses a location of Anatomy, the Miami fitness club known for combining strength and conditioning with group training and recovery. Registered hotel guests receive access to the facility and complimentary group classes during their stay. The training floor includes dumbbells, cable equipment, sleds, battle ropes, medicine balls, plyometric boxes, boxing equipment, bikes, treadmills, and other cardio machines.

The schedule can include boxing, kickboxing, Pilates, strength sessions, Glute Camp, Training Camp, and core-focused workouts. Travelers who want outdoor cardio can join the Monday Run Club along the Miami Beach boardwalk. The combination of independent training, classes, and running suits guests who rotate between strength and conditioning throughout the week.

Club La Santa, Lanzarote, Spain

Club La Santa is a sports resort and hotel in Lanzarote where training is central to the stay. Guests can book apartments and suites and use an extensive network of fitness and sports facilities across the property. The gym includes Technogym strength machines, cardio equipment, dumbbells, and barbells, while its outdoor CrossFit area has Olympic bars, kettlebells, and medicine balls. Its broader training program includes powerlifting, Olympic weightlifting, functional training, and HYROX, alongside facilities for running, cycling, swimming, tennis, and other sports.

The volume and variety of facilities make Club La Santa particularly useful for athletes and recreational exercisers who want to train frequently during a trip. Guests can move between barbell work, conditioning, endurance sessions, and sport-specific training during the same stay.

BodyHoliday, Saint Lucia

Fitness programming forms a significant part of the experience at BodyHoliday, where guests can combine gym sessions with coached activities throughout the resort. The weekly program includes conditioning, indoor cycling, boxing, and other group sessions, while Beach Boot Camp uses equipment such as tractor tires, sandbags, and ropes. The BodyHoliday Running Club adds organized outdoor sessions, and the resort also offers swimming, cycling, tennis, and other sports.

Each stay includes a 30-minute personal training review, while additional personal training options include TRX and other specialized sessions. Active travelers can also book assisted stretching and additional recovery services separately, giving them several ways to keep training during a Caribbean resort stay.