Thanks to a new partnership, loyalty members of Delta Air Lines and Hyatt Hotels Corporation will soon be able to “earn simultaneously” across the two travel brands.

Delta and Hyatt shared news of their strategic partnership in separate press releases published September 9. Following the partnership’s rollout, SkyMiles Medallion members will earn miles from qualifying stays at Hyatt properties. Additionally, World of Hyatt members will accrue points when they book qualifying Delta fares. The companies describe the joint miles-and-points earning method as a “Dual Earn” benefit under the new partnership.

Also, beyond earning and loyalty perks, jet-setters can explore Delta flight and Hyatt accommodation pairings. A featured example in Hyatt’s press release is going “From Lone Star Skies to Parisian Heights,” which includes flying Delta’s Austin-to-Paris route, then staying at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme. Notably, the latter is a luxe property in Paris’ 2nd arrondissement that boasts an impressive average of 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

Another option that the hotel titan shared was to “Trade Skylines for Shorelines,” pairing Delta’s New York City-to-Malta route with a stay at Hyatt Centric Malta in St. Julian’s. Hyatt described the pairing as “a Mediterranean match made in vacation heaven,” with sunny coastlines, historic streets, and island adventures.

What Does The Delta-Hyatt Partnership Mean For Travelers?

Both companies emphasized that the goal of the collaboration is to upgrade and strengthen how Delta SkyMiles and World of Hyatt members benefit from their loyalty travel programs. As stated in their respective press releases, it’s about compounding premium travel and connecting “the air and hotel experience for their most loyal customers.” Additionally, Delta and Hyatt said they’ll announce more details about the partnership later, including who will be eligible and what additional benefits will be available.

Regarding the partnership’s rollout timeline, Delta disclosed that “the new, exclusive collaboration will launch in the coming months.”

