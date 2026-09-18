Between munching jerk chicken and an oxtail meat pie in the middle of the largest Caribbean festival in Western Canada, it suddenly dawned on me that I was eating from a Black-owned restaurant. A light bulb went off: Black culture and Black-owned businesses exist here in Edmonton.

Yes, we know that Black people and culture can be found in (likely) every corner of the world. But it’s not always obvious, especially in destinations with larger cities that are known for their distinct Afro and Caribbean cultures. Toronto and Montreal always take center stage in Canada for Black culture, but Edmonton will surprise you. According to Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census, Edmonton’s Black population was around 75,525, making up about 7.6% of the city’s total population.

Most people go to Alberta for Jasper National Park or Lake Louise in Banff National Park, with Calgary as the first stop. That means they miss the chance to discover Edmonton’s gems, including these Black-owned businesses.

Lift Me Up on the Lake by Tiramisu

9330 Groat Rd NW #360, Edmonton, AB T6G 2A8, Canada | Website

Mitti Hicks

Lift Me Up on the Lake is a stunning waterfront venue that brings a taste of Italy to Edmonton. It’s the latest venture from owner Seble Isaac, who has spent nearly 20 years building the beloved Tiramisu Bistro in Edmonton’s 124th Street district.

In Italian, tiramisu translates to “lift me up,” which is a motto that anchors all of the Isaac family’s restaurants. She has four culinary adventures to choose from. Tiramisu Bistro is the flagship dining experience where guests can expect fresh, house-made Italian fare and European-inspired cozy comfort.

Lift Me Up Bakery is known for artisanal sourdough and pastries, while the Lift Me Up Sandwich & Wine Bar is great for a casual lunch by day and then an elegant wine bar experience at night. The family’s latest adventure, Lift Me Up on the Lake, is perfect for brunch, sandwiches, tapas, pastas, pizza, and pastries.

Café Caribbean

10140 117 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5K 1X3, Canada| Website

Mitti Hicks

Café Caribbean is a no-frills takeout restaurant that serves the flavors of Trinidad and Tobago. Run by two sisters, the café is a local favorite. The top sellers on the menu are the Trinidadian staples doubles and meat pies. Other favorites include the brown stewed beef, curry chicken, and the curry chicken wrap roti.

Check the restaurant’s social media accounts for the rasta pasta, curry duck, and the chicken pelau specials.

The Bower

10538 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 2A3, Canada | Website

Mitti Hicks

The Bower is built for music lovers. It’s one of the best nightlife venues in the city where people are actually not standing along the wall. It’s hard to be a log on the wall when the music is just that electrifying. You can thank the DJs for that, who remind us all that curating a mood with music is an art in itself.

Blair McFarlane co-owns The Bower and another popular venue, Red Star Bar. He’s a DJ himself and is loved in the community. The Bower is the ultimate spot for drinks solo or even with friends.

Cariwest Festival

Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton, Alberta | Website

Mitti Hicks

Over the last 40 years, Cariwest has transformed into a three-day celebration and the largest Caribbean arts festival in Western Canada. Held each year in August, the festival includes live music, competitions, dance performances, art displays, Caribbean culinary vendors, and a weekend full of immersive experiences for everyone who participates.

Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine

13655 St Albert Trail NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 5E7, Canada | Website

Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine serves Caribbean cuisine made with love, thanks to the Robertson family. The restaurant pays homage to the owners’ aunt, who helped create some of their fondest childhood kitchen memories. This family-owned restaurant has a cozy atmosphere — the kind of comfort that can only come from family, along with delicious food such as oxtail, Lindeal’s roti platter, yurimen (fried red snapper, yellow rice, seasonal vegetables), pan-seared basa, and more.

Old Beverly Café

3908 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5W 0Z9, Canada | Website

Stepping foot inside Old Beverly Café feels like another time. A time when life was simple. Kitchens were filled with cast-iron skillets hanging on the walls, along with family photos and sayings. Chairs were wooden and so were the tables, and dining felt slower as you tried to savor every bite of dinner and your time with loved ones. That’s what Beverly Café does to each guest. The café brings in the hungry and maybe even the distracted, but once inside, fills us with a warm meal and unforgettable moments with the people we love most.

VIP Kilimanjaro

12433 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5G 1Z6, Canada | Website

Kilimanjaro VIP began with a simple idea: the food, music, and hospitable culture of Africa’s Swahili coast deserved recognition in Edmonton. Time slows down once inside, and meals are not rushed. The owners bring recipes from home and prepare meals the way they should be: unhurried, generous, and shared. Expect finger-licking nyama choma over charcoal, pilau spiced by hand, and chapati that’s made to order.

Habesha Cravings

10203 116 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5K 1W3, Canada | Website

Walk inside Habesha Cravings, and it will immediately feel like you’re walking into an East African grandmother’s home. If you are looking for a place that has the big three: incredible food, top-tier service, and a welcoming atmosphere, look no further than Habesha Cravings.

The warm staff alone will easily make this one of your favorite restaurants in Edmonton. The staff here are some of the kindest people you will meet, and they go out of their way to explain the menu options.

The dishes are packed with so much flavor that will leave you wanting more. The kitfo (prime beef tartare seasoned with spiced butter, herbs, and mitmita), yebeg tibs (lamb tibs), and awze tibs (cubed prime beef) are all top entrées.

Vegetarian options are also available.

Visit Fort Edmonton Park

7000 143 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4P3, Canada | Website

Fort Edmonton Park is one of Canada’s largest living history museums. The park offers visitors a glimpse of the past by recreating the communities that built the city. It highlights often hidden and overlooked Black history through its Black Heritage Interpreters.

Call ahead for programming dates.