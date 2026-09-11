If you asked most Canadians where to find Caribbean culture, they would probably point to Toronto and Montreal. Both cities host an iconic carnival. Toronto’s Caribana, officially renamed the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and Montreal’s Carifiesta (succeeded by the Carimas Festival) collectively attract millions of people each year. One city that probably doesn’t come to mind is Edmonton, Alberta, in Western Canada.

Known for oil money, long winters, and its professional ice hockey team, the Oilers, Edmonton is probably the last place that comes to mind when you think of the sounds of steel pan and soca. When I first heard of Cariwest, my initial reaction was pure surprise. I had no idea a Caribbean carnival existed here.

Then, I experienced it for myself over three days and watched downtown Edmonton transform into a celebration filled with music, Caribbean flavors (Trinidadian doubles and Jamaican jerk chicken patties), and elaborate costumes.

For me, this was unexpected. But for locals, it’s a celebration that’s been happening since 1984 and has become a must-attend event for the community and visitors who know about it.

Cariwest Festival Is Rooted In A Love for Caribbean Culture

Mitti Hicks

While the Western Carnival Development Association (WCDA) formally established Cariwest Festival in 1984, the groundwork for the celebration began decades earlier. During the 1960s and 1970s, Caribbean students would put on Caribbean musical performances and drama productions.

According to City Museum Edmonton, the students brought their culture and traditions to Edmonton’s Klondike Days parade, which featured livestock, tractors, and small business displays. Students wanted something more: an independent festival to showcase their music, dance, and masquerade performances.

Over the last 40 years, Cariwest has transformed into a three-day celebration and the largest Caribbean arts festival in Western Canada. Held each year in August, the festival includes live music, competitions, dance performances, art displays, Caribbean culinary vendors, and a weekend full of immersive experiences for everyone who participates.

The festival’s highlight is the parade. I chose to sit along the intersection of 100 St NW and Jasper Avenue. It was right along the parade route and directly in front of my hotel, the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald. The parade is a fun procession that travels downtown to Churchill Square, the epicenter of the festival and events. The parade features DJs who play the infectious beats of calypso, soca, and reggae music. Behind the DJ, revelers in elaborate costumes adorned with feathers and sequins line the streets as spectators gather for an exciting parade.

What First-Timers Should Know About Cariwest Festival

Beyond the parade, the long weekend is full of daily events, including competitions, concerts, a j’ouvert, and other parties. Opening night is Friday and features a costume extravaganza with competitions for both children and adults. The parade is held on Saturday during the day, followed by an afternoon of DJ sets, a j’ouvert, and then an evening concert series. Sunday features more bands, DJs, and entertainment as the event closes out.

The entire weekend features vendors selling merchandise and food trucks outside of the mainstage area where attendees can savor Caribbean flavors. Attendees must purchase food and drink tickets from the official event tent and pay for food with those tickets. You don’t need tickets for other vendors.

While you don’t have to dress up, most people come with their country flag draped over their back or tied on their waist, especially during the parade. The festival itself and the parade are free to attend.

Western Canada’s Best-Kept Caribbean Party Secret

Mitti Hicks

Beyond the lineup and events, what makes Cariwest worth the trip to Western Canada is what it represents. Cariwest isn’t just a party for Edmonton’s Caribbean community. It’s a lifeline and a connection to home. Throughout the weekend, Caribbean heritage and pride take over downtown for everyone to enjoy, regardless of background.

What started as university students performing on campus has turned into a three-day event that attracts tens of thousands of people. In Canada’s festival capital, Cariwest is a summer fixture alongside Fringe Festival and Folk Fest. It’s smaller than the Caribbean festivals in Montreal and Toronto, and it may never get the name recognition of its bigger sister cities. Still, the community likely prefers it that way. Caribbean culture has quietly taken root in Western Canada, and it’s one of the country’s best-kept secrets.