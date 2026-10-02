AfroTech is turning 10 this year, but the celebration isn’t staying inside the convention center. Whether it’s your first or tenth time attending the conference, this year will bring keynotes, career fairs, and back-to-back sessions on AI, health tech, and everything in between. But if you ask anyone who’s been, they’ll tell you some of the best moments happen outside the conference walls. Opportunity can knock between the health and wellness events, networking sessions, dinners where an algorithm picks your tablemates, or the Blavity House Party Block Party.

With tens of thousands of people expected to fill the George R. Brown Convention Center between November 2-6 in Houston, the who’s who of Black tech will be there, and you’ll want to know where to find them.

To help you plan beyond the badge, we’ve rounded up every official AfroTech partner event happening across Houston. For an elevated experience, consider going All-Access for AfroTech. Bookmark it, then go ahead and share it with the group chat.

Monday, November 2

Angeline Abrera

#CareFreeBlackGirl Cookout & Mixer

Location : Boozers HTX | 2024 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77003

: Boozers HTX | 2024 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77003 Time : 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Website

CareFreeBlackGirl is kicking off AfroTech Week with great music, good people, and even better vibes. Whether you’re in town for AfroTech or a local Houstonian looking to meet incredible people, this is your chance to unwind before the week begins.

AI-Matched Dinners by Rauk AI [General Edition]

Location : River Oaks/Montrose Area Restaurant (Details shared 24 hours before the event)

: River Oaks/Montrose Area Restaurant (Details shared 24 hours before the event) Time : 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Website

A unique semi-private networking dinner where you’ll be matched with up to five like-minded professionals using an AI algorithm for an intimate and intentional night of connection. This is your opportunity to build meaningful relationships, spark engaging conversations, and enjoy a memorable evening. The dress code is smart casual.

Tuesday, November 3

Acacia Evans

CTRL + ALT + ALIGN: A Founder Reset Experience (Pilates)

Location : 2026 Emancipation Ave I, Houston, TX 77003

: 2026 Emancipation Ave I, Houston, TX 77003 Time : 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Website

Tech innovation thrives when leaders are clear, regulated, and resilient. This activation provides a structured reset that sharpens focus, posture, stress regulation, and endurance, allowing participants to fully engage in panels, investor conversations, and strategic partnerships.

Digital Frequencies Art Exhibition Opening Night

Location : Studioco | 1919 N. Main Street, Houston, TX 77009

: Studioco | 1919 N. Main Street, Houston, TX 77009 Time : 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Website

Opening Night of Digital Frequencies is where the gallery meets the lounge. The gallery showcases the work of Black digital artists in a space that feels as good as it looks: immersive, social, and intentionally designed for the culture.

FRNDS Only: Official AFROTECH™ 10 Year Anniversary Kickoff

Location : Warehouse Live | 2600 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006

: Warehouse Live | 2600 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006 Time : 6:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

: 6:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. Website

FRNDS Only brings you an evening of entertainment, networking, and celebration at its Official Afrotech Kickoff Bash. Before the conference starts, don’t miss an opportunity to connect with like-minded people over great music. (Strictly 21+)

AI-Matched Dinners by Rauk AI [General Edition]

Location : River Oaks/Montrose Area Restaurant (Details shared 24 hours before the event)

: River Oaks/Montrose Area Restaurant (Details shared 24 hours before the event) Time : 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Website

A unique semi-private networking dinner where you’ll be matched with up to five like-minded professionals using an AI algorithm for an intimate and intentional night of connection. This is your opportunity to build meaningful relationships, spark engaging conversations, and enjoy a memorable evening. The dress code is smart casual.

Wednesday, November 4

Levi Thompson

Glow Up and Lead Breakfast by Sistas in Sales (SIS)

Location : TBA

: TBA Time : 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Website

The morning opens with the GTM house: a beauty bar, a headshot studio, and a space to walk in looking like the leader you already are. Then breakfast, with intention-setting before a word is served, mixing commercially sharp prompts with personal ones.

AFROTECH™ Conference | Out of Office Lounge

Location : The Grove Houston | 1611 Lamar Street, Houston, TX 77010

: The Grove Houston | 1611 Lamar Street, Houston, TX 77010 Time : 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Website

The AfroTech x OOO Lounge is a cultural living room where attendees can step away from the conference floor to connect, celebrate, and recharge. More than a place to take a break, the lounge is designed to spark meaningful conversations, introduce attendees to new people and products, and create authentic connections between the community and the companies investing in them.

RITE Vibe Houston

Location : The Mood Room Houston | 711 Milby Street, Houston, TX 77023

: The Mood Room Houston | 711 Milby Street, Houston, TX 77023 Time : 4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: 4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Website

RITE Vibe Houston is RITE’s official AfroTech Community Partner mixer. It’s a night built for the people in tech who lead with culture first. This isn’t a panel. This isn’t a pitch competition. This is a room full of developers, founders, creatives, and innovators who want real conversation, real connection, and real vibes mid-week, mid-AfroTech.

Activated by Ajani

Location : Seremoni Brick House | 1125 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002

: Seremoni Brick House | 1125 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002 Time : 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Website

Start your evening with optional R&B yoga or hip-hop Pilates, then stay as the space transforms into a high-energy brand experience featuring a live DJ, recovery activations, shopping, and incredible food from the official food sponsor, ChòpnBlọk.

The Brain Break: AfroTech Reset Lounge

Location : Ronin Harrisburg | 3501 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77003

: Ronin Harrisburg | 3501 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77003 Time : 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Website

The Brain Break is an immersive social wellness experience designed to help attendees step away from the noise, slow down, and reconnect through rest, music, sensory play, self-care, and intentional connection. Immersive spaces designed for both rest and sensory exploration.

The Tee & Tech Golf Clinic & Social

Location : Hermann Park Golf Course | 2155 N MacGregor Way, Houston, TX 77004

: Hermann Park Golf Course | 2155 N MacGregor Way, Houston, TX 77004 Time : 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Website

Golf has long been a place where relationships are built, conversations happen, and opportunities begin. Tee & Tech is creating a new version of that space: one that’s welcoming, culturally relevant, and designed for the next generation of professionals. Spaces limited. Beginner-friendly.

AI-Matched Dinners by Rauk AI [Healthcare Edition]

Location : River Oaks/Montrose Area Restaurant (Details shared 24 hours before the event)

: River Oaks/Montrose Area Restaurant (Details shared 24 hours before the event) Time : 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Website

A unique semi-private networking dinner where you’ll be matched with up to five like-minded professionals using an AI algorithm for an intimate and intentional night of connection. This is your opportunity to build meaningful relationships, spark engaging conversations, and enjoy a memorable evening. The dress code is smart casual.

AI-Matched Dinners by Rauk AI [General Edition]

Location : River Oaks/Montrose Area Restaurant (Details shared 24 hours before the event)

: River Oaks/Montrose Area Restaurant (Details shared 24 hours before the event) Time : 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Website

A unique semi-private networking dinner where you’ll be matched with up to five like-minded professionals using an AI algorithm for an intimate and intentional night of connection. This is your opportunity to build meaningful relationships, spark engaging conversations, and enjoy a memorable evening. The dress code is smart casual.

The Future Is Queer: An Official AfroTech Dining Experience

Location : Ronin 2 | 1315 Sterrett Street, Houston, TX 77002

: Ronin 2 | 1315 Sterrett Street, Houston, TX 77002 Time : 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Website

An intimate seven-course queer dining experience designed to nourish both the body and soul. Co-produced by Bliss Sundays and Chef Day (Top Chef Season 23), this curated evening brings together 40 founders, executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders for a multi-sensory culinary night.

0830 in the Mix: Karaoke + Wine

Location : MOCA HTX | 4212 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004

: MOCA HTX | 4212 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004 Time : 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

: 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Website

After long days filled with panels, mixers, and nonstop networking, step into a space curated for connection, culture, and fun. This isn’t just karaoke. It is an experience to sip, sing, and socialize.

AFROTECH™ Conference | Blavity In Black

Location : Vic3 | 3315 Milam Street, Houston, TX 77006

: Vic3 | 3315 Milam Street, Houston, TX 77006 Time : 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

: 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Website

Blavity is turning up the volume on AfroTech’s 10th anniversary. Blavity In Black is a signature event built around the soundtracks and music of the last decade. The encouraged dress code is all black. Think formal, elevated, and expressive.

Thursday, November 5

Adrianna Hall

AFROTECH™ Conference | The Blavity House Party Block Party

Location : Discovery Green | 1500 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010

: Discovery Green | 1500 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010 Time : 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Website

Blavity House Party Block Party is back for its third year, delivering an unforgettable celebration of community, music, and good vibes. This year’s musical lineup centers on nostalgic hits that bring everyone back to college days and early favorites. Note: All Access AfroTech Conference tickets include access to this event. 18+

AFROTECH™ Conference | The Blavity House Party RNB Edition Part II

Location : 3315 Milam Street, Houston, TX 77006

: 3315 Milam Street, Houston, TX 77006 Time : 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Website

Blavity House Party is hosting an unforgettable all-R&B celebration for its second year, paying tribute to its roots with an exciting return to the R&B theme. The event promises a high-energy, soulful sing-along under the stars, bringing together music lovers for smooth vocals, unforgettable hits, and vibrant community vibes. 21+ only

Location : IYKYK Nightclub | 1008 Prairie Street, Houston, TX 77002

: IYKYK Nightclub | 1008 Prairie Street, Houston, TX 77002 Time : 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Website

A night of music and vibes at IYKYK Nightclub. Strictly 21+

Sapphic Hour: An Official AfroTech Speed Networking + Mix & Mingle For WLW

Location : AVANTGARDEN | 411 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006

: AVANTGARDEN | 411 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006 Time : 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

: 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Website

Make new connections, expand your network, and kick back with a room full of brilliant sapphics. Bring your business cards, your besties, or just yourself.

High Notes by Fine Wine Series

Location : 77 Degree Houston | 2416 Brazos Street, Ste 200, Houston, TX 77006

: 77 Degree Houston | 2416 Brazos Street, Ste 200, Houston, TX 77006 Time : 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

: 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. Website

The rooftop wine party where everybody sings. Not exactly a wine tasting, this high-energy social experience combines great wine, great DJs, good people, and the songs you actually want to hear.

Friday, November 6

Levi Thompson

Soleties Run Club: End Of Week Shakeout Run

Location : POST Houston | 401 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77201

: POST Houston | 401 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77201 Time : 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Website

Join the SoleTies Shakeout Run: a light, feel‑good end‑of‑week meetup designed to reset your body, clear your mind, and connect. Whether you’re a runner, walker, or just here for the vibes, this is your moment to breathe, network, and finish the week in stride.

The Changemakers Table: AfroTech Edition | A Private Brunch Experience

Location : Must request to attend for location

: Must request to attend for location Time : 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Website

Join The ChangeMakers Table: AfroTech Edition, hosted by Black In Diversity for its 3rd annual official AfroTech partner event. As conference week wraps up, the team is stepping away from the hustle to offer a fully complimentary, private brunch experience designed to nourish, connect, and celebrate the leaders shaping workplace culture.

RnBrew: The Final Pour | AfroTech Edition

Location : Little Woodrow’s EaDo | 801 St Emanuel Street, Houston, TX, 77003

: Little Woodrow’s EaDo | 801 St Emanuel Street, Houston, TX, 77003 Time : 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Website

Whether you’ve spent the week building, networking, pitching, creating, or simply taking it all in, this is one of the country’s fastest-growing daytime experiences. RnBrew brings together coffee, cocktails, music, and culture to create something bigger than an event. It’s a space designed for intention, genuine connections, and unforgettable energy.

Morning Miles With Jo x AfroTech | Walk. Connect. Elevate

Location : Buffalo Bayou Park | 105 Sabine Street, Houston, TX, 77007

: Buffalo Bayou Park | 105 Sabine Street, Houston, TX, 77007 Time : 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Website

Kick off your AfroTech morning with a 3-mile community walk through Buffalo Bayou Park hosted by Morning Miles with Jo. This walking club originated in H-Town and has since expanded to various cities across the U.S., focusing on building community, making connections, and getting your steps in.

Black Women In Tech, Film & Creative Industries Brunch

Location : Sanman Studios | 1109 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002

: Sanman Studios | 1109 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002 Time : 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Website

A curated brunch experience celebrating Black women shaping the future of technology, film, media, and the creative industries. Enjoy a delicious brunch, interactive activations, photo moments, and intentional networking designed to spark meaningful connections, collaborations, and new opportunities.

Jollof Festival

Location : Axelrod Beer Garden | 1517 Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77004

: Axelrod Beer Garden | 1517 Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77004 Time : 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Website

West African countries compete for the title of “Jollof Rice Champion.” Sample their unique takes on Jollof rice and cast your vote for the most delicious contender.