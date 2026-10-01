According to recently released research, Thailand reportedly has four of the top destinations charging the lowest singles tax on solo travelers during their visits.

Earlier this month, Condé Nast Traveler revealed findings on destinations with the lowest “solo tax” for unaccompanied travelers. TravelSupermarket, a vacation price comparison platform, conducted the research. Khao Lak, a region on the west coast of the Andaman Sea, ranked as the destination with the lowest solo tax. Per the publication, the beach-filled Thai getaway spot — known for being family-friendly — is a place where a solivagant would pay 21% more than a couple or bestie duo. The source outlined that, on average, a seven-night vacation for a solo traveler in Khao Lak would cost £1,400 ($1,847.76). That figure compares to £1,155 ($1,524.40) per person for two travelers on the same holiday.

Ranking consecutively from the lowest to highest singles tax applied to solo travelers’ vacations, Phuket, Pattaya, and Bangkok — all also in Thailand — trailed Khao Lak. With that in mind, solo travelers should tap into Thailand if they’re seeking trips where their singleness will least impact their bank account.

Elsewhere in the world, Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Burgas (Bulgaria) reportedly had singles taxes of 31%. For context, Barcelona, Spain, allegedly had the highest singles tax on independent travelers, with an 84% upcharge. For a weeklong vacation, a solo traveler is estimated to shell out £1,834 ($2,420.56) on average, while a couple would pay £1,001 ($1,321.14) per person.

What Is The “Singles Tax” In Travel?

Also known as a “single supplement” or “solo tax,” the term refers to an extra and/or unfair charge a solivagant may have to pay because they’re a party of one. An example would be when a solo traveler pays the full cost of a room that sleeps up to two people, while a couple might just split the cost.

Moreover, singles tax for solo travelers might also look like paying for an excursion package for two or more people because there’s no option to book for one. Another example? Last year, several airlines were accused of adding a singles tax to solo flyers’ one-way fares, sparking major controversy.