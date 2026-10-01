It’s spooky season, but there’s nothing festive about watching airfare prices climb. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), overall U.S. airfare has increased by 23.4% compared to this time last year, based on the August consumer price data. Who needs a haunted house when the scares are jumping out from the computer screen?

But not every flight has to be frightening. We found five getaways you can book for less than $600 round-trip, giving you a few ways to escape without letting airfare eat up your travel budget.

Mexico City, Mexico: Less Than $300 Round-Trip

October has a way of bringing out the best of Mexico City and even the most seasoned travelers. It’s a transitional month between the end of the wet season and the start of the dry season in November. It’s not as hot, but also not too cool. The weather inspires you to soak in the moments between exploring the city’s highlights: Museo Nacional de Antropología, the Frida Kahlo Museum, and Centro Histórico.

October’s also a great time to visit Mexico City for Día de los Muertos festivities, which ramp up later in the month.

The cheapest options to Mexico City are from San Antonio, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Los Angeles. On Skyscanner, these departure cities are less than $300 round-trip this October. Houston offers the cheapest option at less than $275 round-trip using October 21-28 as your travel dates on Google Flights.

Nassau, Bahamas: Less Than $400 Round-Trip

If you need a quick beach getaway, consider Nassau. October is off-peak season, so expect some of the best hotel rates and resort packages of the year. Plus, not everyone is a fan of fall, and The Bahamas can feel like an extension of summer with warm weather, soothing island breezes, and relaxing beach days.

While you should expect fewer crowds compared to the winter months, people do make their way to the islands for the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival. The event is a celebration of culture and cuisine, bringing together world-class chefs, Caribbean art, and live music performances.

If you’re flying from Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, New York City, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Atlanta, or Houston, expect flights for less than $400 round-trip on Skyscanner. Miami is the cheapest option, with round-trip flights for less than $300 using October 19-26 as your travel dates in Google Flights. These dates also align with the culinary festival.

Good to Know: Travel insurance is advised for traveling to the Bahamas during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 – November 30.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada: Less Than $500 Round-Trip

Calgary is the starting point for the bucket-list destination of Banff National Park, home to the stunning Moraine Lake and Lake Louise. Before you head to the vivid turquoise glacial waters of Lake Louise or explore the Valley of the Ten Peaks at Moraine Lake, carve out some time for Calgary.

In October, the remnants of summer — aka the crowds — are nearly gone in Calgary. This gives you more space and opportunity to enjoy what many visitors don’t stay to see: a vibrant fall season. Between the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), Screamfest, and Pumpkins After Dark, there’s no shortage of entertainment throughout the month. The cherry on top is driving 90 minutes to Banff, Jasper, or Lake Louise to experience the Canadian Rockies during a quieter time of the year.

Round-trip flights from Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and San Diego are less than $500 on Skyscanner. Seattle is the cheapest option using October 28 – November 4 on Google Flights for a round-trip ticket for less than $450.

Madrid, Spain: Less Than $600 Round-Trip

Madrid is no stranger to our flight deal lineup. For the second month in a row, this world-class city is less than $700 round-trip. If you didn’t make it in September, then here’s your second chance. It’s even cheaper this time around.

Madrid is perfect in October because the summer crowds are gone. In popular cities like Madrid, finding affordable accommodations can be impossible, especially during peak season. Not only will you save money on airfare by traveling during the shoulder season, but you will also find more availability and even better hotel and resort rates. Use your savings to splurge on a five-star hotel such as Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá or The Place, a Luxury Collection Hotel by Marriott.

Noteworthy events happening in Madrid this October include the Madrid International Comedy Festival, the Reggaeton Millennial Festival, Surge Madrid, and Halloween Scary Nights at Parque Warner Madrid.

Round-trip flights from Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Detroit, Houston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Orlando, and Minneapolis are less than $600 on Skyscanner. Boston has the cheapest option. Use October 13-20 on Google Flights for a round-trip ticket for less than $360.

Castries, St. Lucia: Less Than $600 Round-Trip

Known as the island’s cultural and commercial heart, Castries is where visitors experience the warmth of St. Lucians. Accommodation rates drop in October because the season falls during the low season. It’s an easier time of the year to book a stay at your dream resort for a fraction of the high-season rates. With the right planning and, of course, travel insurance as a contingency plan, St. Lucia in October could be your best vacation yet.

In October, the island celebrates Creole Heritage Month. It’s one of Saint Lucia’s most meaningful celebrations of Creole culture, heritage, and identity. The month brings communities together through the Kwéyòl language, traditional music and dance, local cuisine, colorful madras dress, and cultural events happening across the island. Visitors can also savor the best traditional dishes during Creole Heritage Month, including boudin, accra (saltfish fritters), and green fig and saltfish.

Travelers leaving from Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Orlando, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland can find round-trip flights for less than $600 round-trip on Skyscanner. New Yorkers win this round as the cheapest option, with October 24-31 as the best dates for a round-trip ticket under $475 on Google Flights.

Our editors love finding you the best products and offers! If you purchase something by clicking on one of the affiliate links on our website, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.