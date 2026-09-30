Travelers who have ever booked a flight that overlaps with kickoff no longer have to choose between flying and following the game on some United Airlines flights. The carrier has expanded its inflight entertainment options for football season, giving passengers access to live professional and college football through Starlink-enabled seatback screens. The service arrives as live sports increasingly move across broadcast networks and streaming platforms, making it harder for fans to follow games when they are away from home.

For airline passengers, watching live television has also traditionally depended on the aircraft, route, and available connectivity. United is now using its growing Starlink network to bring more of that programming directly to travelers at their seats. The airline announced the football offering on September 17 through a new agreement with DISH, extending an inflight live television service that United had already introduced during major sporting events earlier this year.

United Airlines Adds Live NFL Games To Starlink-Equipped Flights

Passengers on eligible domestic flights can watch live football broadcasts from ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, and Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The programming includes both NFL and college football games and will remain available through the championship game in February.

The airline introduced the service through an agreement with DISH, which uses its OnStream platform to distribute programming to United aircraft. At the time of the announcement, United said live television on Starlink-powered seatback screens was available on more than 220 mainline aircraft, covering as many as 700 flights per day. The airline expects to have Starlink installed on nearly 700 mainline planes by the championship game in February.

“Starlink opens a whole new world of features and benefits for our customers, regardless of where they sit on the plane,” Andrew Nocella, United’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in the airline’s announcement. He added that passengers can watch a game on the seatback screen while also managing fantasy football teams, messaging friends, or streaming another game on a personal device.

United Expands Starlink Wi-Fi And Live Entertainment Across Its Fleet

The football rollout builds on United’s wider investment in Starlink-powered inflight connectivity. United said Starlink was active on more than 560 mainline and United Express aircraft by September, with more than 31 million passengers having traveled on Starlink-equipped planes across more than 464,000 flights. The airline plans to complete its Starlink installations before the end of 2027. Wi-Fi through Starlink is free for MileagePlus members across all cabins.

United also offered live television earlier in 2026. In June, the airline partnered with DIRECTV to stream live TV on Starlink-enabled seatback screens aboard as many as 150 aircraft. The service, which ran through July 20, included channels such as FOX, ESPN, CBS, NBC, TNT, and ABC, and coincided with a major international soccer tournament.

The carrier is also expanding the number of aircraft equipped with seatback entertainment. United said it plans to install screens across as many as 1,000 aircraft by the end of 2027. Its inflight entertainment library currently includes more than 2,500 hours of programming from services and studios, including Apple TV, HBO Max, A24, and Spotify. For football travelers, the airline’s connection to the sport also extends beyond inflight viewing. United sponsors nine NFL teams and expects to operate more than 200 team charter flights for 11 teams during the 2026 season.