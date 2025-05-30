Miami Dolphins tight end Pharaoh Brown has taken his career to new heights by pursuing his pilot’s license during the NFL offseason. According to InsideHook, the nine-year NFL veteran has logged approximately 50 hours of flight time and is nearing completion of his private pilot certification.

Brown, who joined the Dolphins this season, spontaneously discovered his passion for aviation during a therapy session when asked about his New Year’s resolution. The unexpected declaration has now transformed into a serious commitment, with Brown dedicating significant time to mastering the controls in the cockpit.

The 31-year-old University of Oregon graduate finds surprising parallels between his professional football career and his newfound aviation skills, particularly in the areas of preparation, precision, and performing under pressure. “You can’t let fear stop you,” Brown explained to InsideHook about his aviation journey. “You’re gonna learn a lot about yourself, and it’s really gonna help build your character.”

Pharaoh Brown Finds Freedom In The Skies

Brown describes flying as a “surreal kind of experience” that opens his eyes to the power and beauty of the world. He has discovered that piloting requires intense focus, patience, and calmness under pressure – skills that translate well from his football career. However, he acknowledges that the stakes feel different when you’re thousands of feet in the air. “The stakes are high in both, and the stakes are higher when you’re flying,” Brown notes. “But they both take the same preparation.”

Brown’s transition from gridiron to runway has been relatively smooth. He found a flight school just ten minutes from his home and immediately committed to the program, skipping the typical “discovery ride” many prospective pilots take to test their comfort level in small aircraft.

Brown sees his pursuit of flying as more than just a personal achievement. “I want to open doorways for kids that look like me to see different avenues,” he says, highlighting his desire to inspire greater diversity in aviation. Despite his aviation ambitions, Brown remains focused on his NFL career. He maintains a rigorous training schedule, waking up at 6 a.m. for workouts focusing on explosiveness, mobility, and flexibility – priorities for a player in his ninth professional season.

After morning training, he makes time for family and flying lessons, creating a balanced routine that nurtures his professional and personal growth. For Brown, the most significant lesson from his flying journey is the importance of curiosity and pushing beyond one’s comfort zone. “My biggest message is to get out of your comfort zone and do things you normally wouldn’t do, or that you’ve been saying that you wouldn’t do because you think it’s not attainable,” he explains.