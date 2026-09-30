The world’s leading airlines have been ranked again, giving travelers a new snapshot of how major carriers compare on service, comfort, and the overall passenger experience. The 2026 World Airline Awards, organized by aviation rating organization Skytrax, were announced on September 18 at The Langham in London. The results reflect feedback from passengers across more than 100 nationalities and cover more than 300 airlines worldwide. For travelers comparing carriers for an international trip, the annual awards offer a broad look at passenger satisfaction across the airport and onboard experience.

This year’s ranking also highlights the continued strength of airlines based in Asia and the Middle East, which dominate the upper end of the table. European carriers also appear in the top 10, while North American airlines remain farther down the global ranking. Air Canada is the only North American carrier in the top 20, while the highest-ranked U.S. airline sits outside the top 20.

Singapore Airlines Takes The Top Spot In The 2026 Airline Ranking

Singapore Airlines was named the World’s Best Airline for 2026, reclaiming the title after finishing second in last year’s Skytrax ranking. The carrier also picked up several category awards, including World’s Best Economy Class, World’s Best Economy Class Onboard Catering, and Best Airline in Asia. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong credited customers and employees after the results were announced.

“We are grateful to our customers for their trust and support, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional, world-class travel experience every time they fly with us,” Goh said in a statement published by Skytrax. He added that the award reflected the “dedication and professionalism” of the airline’s employees.

Other carriers also collected major honors across individual categories. Qatar Airways won World’s Best Business Class for the 13th time, along with World’s Best Business Class Lounge, Best Airline in the Middle East, and the newly introduced World’s Best Onboard Wi-Fi award. Cathay Pacific won World’s Best Cabin Crew and World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge.

How Skytrax Ranked The World’s Best Airlines For 2026

The World Airline Awards are based on Skytrax’s annual international airline customer satisfaction survey. The 2026 survey ran from September 2025 through August 2026 and included passengers from more than 100 nationalities. Skytrax says it screened entries to identify duplicate, suspicious, and ineligible submissions. The final survey results included more than 300 airlines. Skytrax funds the survey and awards program independently and says airlines do not pay entry or registration fees.

The top 10 airlines in the 2026 ranking are:

Singapore Airlines Qatar Airways Cathay Pacific Airways ANA All Nippon Airways Turkish Airlines Emirates Air France Hainan Airlines Japan Airlines Korean Air

U.S. carriers finished considerably farther down the overall table. Delta Air Lines was the highest-ranked U.S. airline at No. 25, down from No. 22 in 2025. United Airlines rose from No. 51 to No. 45. Southwest Airlines ranked No. 89. Air Canada improved from No. 19 to No. 17 and also took first place in Skytrax’s regional ranking for North America, ahead of Delta, Porter Airlines, and United.