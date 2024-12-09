AirHelp Inc. has released its highly anticipated 2024 AirHelp Score report, shedding light on the best and worst airlines worldwide. The rankings reflect a comprehensive analysis of customer complaints, punctuality data, and passenger feedback from 54 countries. They are crucial for the airline industry as air travel demand surges to record levels.

The growth is evidenced by the Transportation Security Administration processing over 3 million passengers on the Sunday following Thanksgiving. As a result, airlines are under increasing pressure to maintain quality service while managing unprecedented volumes. AirHelp’s CEO, Tomasz Pawliszyn, expressed hope that these rankings would encourage airlines to “continuously listen to passenger feedback.”

The Bottom Of The Barrel

Topping the list of underperformers is Tunisair, which found itself at the very bottom of the 109 airlines evaluated. The North African carrier’s poor showing reflects a broader trend of challenges several low-cost and regional airlines face. Buzz, Nouvelair, Bulgaria Air, and El Al Israel Airlines are closely behind, rounding out the top five worst-rated airlines globally. Factors such as operational inefficiencies, customer service issues, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic likely contributed to their poor performance.

While the worst performers were predominantly international carriers, North American airlines didn’t escape scrutiny. JetBlue and Air Canada found themselves among the 50 worst-rated airlines, a concerning sign for two major players in the North American market. This placement suggests that even established carriers in developed markets are not immune to the industry’s challenges.

Surprising Ascents To The Top

In a twist that may surprise many frequent flyers, the report crowned Brussels Airlines as the world’s best airline for 2024. This marks a significant upset, as the Belgian carrier leapfrogged from its 12th place ranking last year to dethrone Qatar Airways, which had held the top spot since 2018.

Even more surprising were the high rankings of United Airlines and American Airlines, both securing spots in the top five. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the major flight disruptions that affected domestic airlines in the United States over the past year.

However, the comprehensive nature of AirHelp’s rankings provides a holistic view of airline performance beyond mere punctuality statistics. For instance, despite its generally positive reputation, Delta Airlines saw a drop from 11th to 17th place. This decline was attributed primarily to issues with claim processing, likely stemming from a tech outage in July.

However, the airline maintained strong scores in on-time performance and customer opinion, highlighting the multifaceted nature of these evaluations.

The Full Lists

Worst Airlines In The World

Tunisair Buzz Nouvelair Bulgaria Air El Al Israel Airlines Pegasus Airlines IndiGo Tarom Air Mauritius Sky Express

Best Airlines In The World