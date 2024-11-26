While many Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, Charlotte Douglas International Airport workers have initiated a strike. Beginning on Monday, November 25, 2024, the strike involves hundreds of essential airport service workers demanding higher wages and improved working conditions.

AP News reports that the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) announced the 24-hour work stoppage early Monday morning. The striking workers, employed by ABM and Prospect Airport Services, are responsible for crucial tasks such as cleaning airplane interiors, removing trash, and assisting passengers with wheelchairs. These companies contract with American Airlines, one of the world’s largest carriers, to provide these essential services at its Charlotte hub.

Airport Workers’ Grievances And Impact On Thanksgiving Travel

What the workers call “poverty wages” are the main issues that have sparked the strike. Most affected employees earn between $12.50 and $19 per hour, which they argue is insufficient to cover basic living expenses in Charlotte. Union officials and workers are calling for wages to increase to $22 to $25 per hour.

Priscilla Hoyle, an ABM cabin cleaner, expressed many workers’ dire situation: “We cannot live on the wages that we are being paid. I can honestly say it’s hard every single day with my children, working a full-time job but having to look my kids in the eyes and sit there and say, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to have a home today.'”

The strike’s timing is significant, coinciding with what is expected to be a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel season. Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials anticipate approximately 1.02 million passengers departing between November 21 and November 27, 2024. Despite the strike, American Airlines has stated that it does not expect “any significant disruption” to its flights during this busy period. However, the situation remains fluid, and travelers should stay informed about potential impacts on their travel plans.

Company Responses

In response to the strike, ABM issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to employee safety and job satisfaction. The company stated, “We keep employee safety and job satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do, and we are committed to addressing concerns swiftly.”

ABM also mentioned that there are avenues for employees to communicate issues, including a national hotline and an open-door policy for managers. Prospect Airport Services, the other company involved, has not yet provided a detailed response to the strike action.