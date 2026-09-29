Talks are reportedly underway to consider increasing Venice’s tourist tax to a maximum of €30 as soon as next year.

On certain days from April through July this year, “day-trippers” over 14 visiting Venice’s city center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time were charged €5 or €10. The entry fee ultimately depended on how far in advance the visitor booked their time in the city. If the traveler booked their Venice day trip more than four days before their visit, they’d be charged the lower tourist tax. However, if they arranged their Venice visit within four days of arriving in the City of Canals, the city subjected them to the higher €10 fare.

And though Venice has paused enforcing its tourist entry fees for 2026, what its tourist tax will be in 2027 is allegedly already a point of conversation. In a Reuters story published this month, Venetian budget and taxation councilor Michele Zuin shared details, noting that the day-tripper tourist tax in “The Floating City” could rise significantly.

Will Venice Raise Its Day-Tripper Fee To €30 In 2027?

Right now, nothing is confirmed, and local government hasn’t officially approved a higher tourist tax. However, Zuin is quoted as telling the regional daily news source Il Gazzettino that local authorities may consider raising Venice’s tourist tax to €30 ($34.01 at the time of this reporting), which would be its cap. According to Zuin, talk even occurred about the fee being as high as €50.

Notably, the local councilor believes that what Venice charged day-trippers this year wasn’t enough to combat overtourism to a satisfactory degree. He said, “The current €5-10 charge is affordable for virtually everyone; ​the risk is that it no longer has the deterrent ​effect that this measure is supposed to have.”

Venice rolled out its day-tripper entry fee in 2024, with overnight visitors exempt from the charge. That same year, it also banned tour groups of more than 25 people. The moves underscore the city’s efforts to tackle overtourism and discourage day-trippers.

In 2026, the city reportedly sold a little under 680,000 day-tripper entry tickets, raking in €5.2 million.