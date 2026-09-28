In conversations about Caribbean cuisine, destinations like Jamaica, Grenada, and Puerto Rico tend to dominate the narrative. St. Croix’s food culture — blending West African, European, and Caribbean influences — rarely gets the same spotlight. Croix, a new rooftop restaurant and lounge in DC’s Navy Yard, is here to change that.

Step off the elevator on the 9th floor, and the island vibes hit immediately, carrying through the music, menu, and Botanic Bar program. If you close your eyes for a brief moment, it might just feel like you’ve landed on the island.

On The Menu

Credit: Rey Lopez

Located atop the Cambria Hotel, between Nationals Park and Audi Field, Croix is Donohoe Hospitality’s newest concept, led by Chef Keem Hughley, Chef de Cuisine Malika King, and Sonat Ozkaynak. Armed with his family’s recipes, Chef Keem set out to introduce D.C. diners to the flavors of St. Croix.

“Croix was created to showcase the depth, complexity, and beauty of Caribbean cuisine and botanical culture,” Hughley said. “Every dish, every infusion, and every design element reflects the richness of the Caribbean and the traditions that have shaped it. We wanted to create a destination where guests feel transported, welcomed, and excited by what we’ve created.”

The modern Caribbean menu leans on staples like callaloo, cassava, rice and peas, and calabaza. Green seasoning and scotch bonnet anchor many of the dishes. The rice and peas and Johnny cakes, Keem told me, strongly represent the recipes his nana and aunts used to make. I nearly jumped out of my seat when I spotted them on the menu.

Standouts include the goat pepperpot and the curried goat loin with cassava roti, both nodding to broader Caribbean flavors. At the Botanic Bar, the Tonka Bean, a rum-based espresso martini dusted with spices, is a smooth but spicy way to settle into the evening.

Croix Veranda offers some of the city’s best views, with panoramic sightlines over Nationals Park and the Anacostia River. The same backdrop hosts private events, DJ sets Wednesday through Saturday, and a newly launched brunch menu. By golden hour, the rooftop is packed — happy hour crowds, couples, and friends catching up over cocktails. For a few hours, you can escape the city without actually boarding a flight.