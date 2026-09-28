Erica Dias started Erica’s Table of 20 in 2014, and more than a decade later, it’s still always full. Guests arrive as strangers and leave sometimes sharing their most intimate details and an unforgettable experience.

“At times we’re crying or laughing,” Dias says. “We talk about different types of things under the sun, but we respect people’s privacy. What happens at the table stays at the table.”

The table is a tribute to her grandparents’ house, where the family often hosted dinners for the community. As the oldest grandchild, she remembers clearing silverware and setting the table. Their table would gather neighbors, dignitaries, and even celebrities. What has always stuck with her was the safe space her grandparents created for everyone, no matter their title.

It’s the same space that Dias has created nationwide, which has kept people returning to her intimate dinner series.

“People come back for the comfort and the feeling of a home away from home,” she says about her event.

Erica Dias, founder and creator of Erica’s Table of 20

Dias was an early mover in a much larger shift. Researchers at California State University, Chico found that 75% of tourists now qualify as culinary travelers, up from 54% in 2020. Nearly nine in 10 believe local food and drink are among the best ways to learn about a destination. In a separate study from the Culturist Group, Black travelers are craving experiences built around cultural authenticity, personal restoration, and meaningful connection.

A small and intimate dinner like Dias’s hits all three. In addition to Erica’s Table of 20, these experiences from Black chefs share a passion for bringing people together around the same table and building community.

Two Places, One Table Dinner Series

Chef Dennis Sydnor, Jr.

Chef Dennis Sydnor, Jr., a private chef in Sacramento, and Chef Derris “Chef D” Mosley, the force behind Thee Collective Space in Sacramento, are working on a dinner series called “Two Places, One Table,” launching at the end of 2026. Sydnor says the culinary experience will explore the African diaspora through storytelling and food. Once it launches, dishes will explore “where we come from and the journey to where we are now,” Sydnor says.

The name honors the chefs’ roots. Chef Mosley’s roots are in Mississippi, and Chef Sydnor’s paternal ancestral roots are from Virginia. The name reflects food stories from two different places coming together on one table in Sacramento.

“I hope our dinner guests will feel the intention behind the dishes,” Sydnor says. “I really want them to feel welcome at our stove and table, [and] walk away feeling like they have something to help create positive memories for a family member, a friend, or a stranger.”

Iconoclast Dinner Experience (IDE)

Hellen Ongaro

Imagine seeing your favorite artist in a venue that seats tens of thousands of people. Now, imagine having the opportunity to hear or see your same artist at an intimate show of no more than 20 people. That’s the best way to describe the Iconoclast Dinner Experience (IDE).

Founded by Dr. Lezli Levene Harvell, the original goal was to celebrate chefs of color in 2015. More than 10 years later, IDE is an award-winning platform and has become a must-attend event. IDE cultivates community while uplifting culture among food and beverage professionals of color.

What began as a single dinner in New York transformed into a full season of events throughout the year. Dr. Levene Harvell considers the New York event “our Super Bowl,” recognizing chefs and beverage professionals who are a bit further along in their careers. The “The King Is Dead.” event takes place on Martha’s Vineyard. It’s a farm-to-table dinner that honors women.

Georgetown Market Tour And Lunch With Chef Delven Adams

Mitti Hicks

Chef Delven Adams owns the award-winning restaurant Backyard Café in Georgetown, Guyana. Chef Adams is known for taking diners on a unique two-part immersive experience that involves exploring the local food market in Georgetown, Guyana, before enjoying a meal in his backyard.

Guests will get a farm-to-table experience as Chef Adams guides travelers through local shops and food markets. He will let you try spices, fruits, and veggies on the fly, and you may not realize he’s picking up the ingredients for lunch to be served in the second half of the experience. He brings the spices and produce from the tour into his backyard, and then onto the plate.

His backyard restaurant is an intimate space where he treats everyone as family.

Pro Tip: Don’t forget to sign your name on his guest wall outside. It’s hard to miss.

Chef Eríc Martínez’s Crispin Supper Series

Chef Eríc Martínez is a first-generation biracial Latino who is known for honoring his Black and Mexican roots. He launched the Crispín Supper Series in 2023, a secret supper club experience in downtown Sacramento.

His mission is to change the way people think about upscale dining while minimizing food waste. Conceptualized in a modern three-story house, his culinary experience features a distinctive 8-course seasonal menu inspired by his own immersive experiences with Indigenous villages in Mexico and the elevated dining culture of Copenhagen, Denmark.

It’s also a heartfelt homage to Eríc’s immigrant father, Crispín, who came to the U.S. with nothing but hopes and dreams. Chef Martínez artfully captures the essence of cooking in harmony with the seasons, employing a sustainable approach that preserves both product and technique. Limited to an exclusive six diners by way of “invites or referrals,” Crispín Supper Club invites you over for a unique blend of flavors, culture, and culinary craftsmanship.

The Ebi-Ayo Supper Club

Chef Tayo Ola’s Ebi-Ayo Supper Club is a space where Nigerian and Italian philosophies meet through food and community. The name Ebi-Ayo reflects Chef Tayo’s Nigerian roots. In Yoruba, Ebi means family and Ayo means joy, reflecting Chef Tayo’s mission to create experiences that celebrate belonging and togetherness. Each dinner offers five family-style courses that blend Nigerian cuisine with Italian techniques.

Italian cuisine is close to Chef Tayo’s heart. He had his first meal in America in 1998, sparking a lifelong connection to Italian cuisine and his passion for cooking. Chef Tayo’s Supper Club is hosted in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.