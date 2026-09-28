This month, Expedia announced a partnership with Meta to integrate with “Muse,” aiming to make hotel booking a conversation instead of a research-heavy challenge.

After sharing details like your travel dates, ideal hotel location, and other preferences, Muse, “a personal AI agent,” can respond with accommodation options to choose from. In addition to searching for hotels, the AI agent can provide details like room types, availability, and rates for each place. Then, once you’ve compared hotels, you can book directly with Expedia in Muse to secure your stay.

Someone trying to plan a trip might say to Muse: “I’m planning a trip to Lisbon in May. What hotel options have a pool in the neighborhood of Alfama?”

Meta promotes Muse as a personal AI agent that “gets to know you and your goals, working across all aspects of life so you can focus on the things that matter.” Additionally, the company says people can talk to their Muse “in the same way you message with other people, using the Muse app on mobile, Mac, or directly in WhatsApp.”

Expedia disclosed that its hotel booking integration on Muse is “coming soon to the U.S.”

Social Media’s Increasing Impact On Travel Planning And Booking

Through pictures, videos, and itineraries, social media has long been a place to both share and find travel inspiration. But as platforms battle for users’ time and attention, travel brands are finding ways to be more helpful to consumers once they’ve put the phone down. For example, TikTokGo is the platform’s integration that lets users “book local services, including hotels, attractions, and tours, directly on TikTok.” To be viable, TikTokGo partners with travel companies including Booking.com, Expedia, Viator, GetYourGuide, Tiqets, and Trip.com, letting consumers discover and book hotels and experiences on the app, as well as build their wanderlust.

Expedia’s collaboration with Meta expands on the travel industry heavyweight’s moves to uniquely harness social media’s power. Earlier this year, the company launched a year-long partnership with popular streamer iShowSpeed, initially collaborating on what was then the 21-year-old’s latest international tour. During the latter, Speed, born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., livestreamed as he visited four Caribbean islands in 12 hours. As part of the partnership, Expedia has a designated website where Speed’s fans can answer trivia, vote about where the streamer should travel, enter sweepstakes, and book hotels in destinations he’s visited. Fans can also learn more about Speed’s travels and itineraries, and watch clips from his trips so far.