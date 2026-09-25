Boston is an underrated destination for Black travelers where luxe accommodations, high-end dining, shopping, and memorable experiences can all come together for an amazing trip.

Many tourists may underestimate how much Black history Boston holds, along with pockets of culture, community, and cuisine from across the diaspora. Tapping into the city’s Black presence while prioritizing luxury experiences can go hand in hand if that’s your ideal trip — as long as you do the proper pre-planning.

Below, scroll through what to know and where to go for the ultimate luxury Boston itinerary that incorporates the city’s Black life and culture into your trip.

Where To Stay – Neighborhoods And Hotels

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Beacon Hill

With its Federal-style buildings and cobblestone, gas-lit streets, Beacon Hill beautifully captures Boston’s historic charm. Plus, the shops on Charles Street’s “Antique Row” offer unique, one-of-a-kind finds. Another amazing feature is the neighborhood’s location, which puts you within walking distance of Downtown Boston and the Seaport area.

Also worth experiencing and learning about is Beacon Hill’s extensive Black history, woven into its fabric. One way to do so is to stroll the Black Heritage Trail, whose landmarks include the United States’ oldest standing Black church (the African Meeting House) and the Lewis & Harriet Hayden House (a location on the Underground Railroad).

XV Beacon

If you want to stay at a small, boutique hotel in one of the city’s most historic areas, the XV Beacon is the place for you. This 61-room luxe property is in a historic Beaux Arts building. For history buffs, the on-site art collection uniquely includes an ancient Roman mosaic, as well as portraits and busts of important figures. A stay here will feel like a unique mixture of the past and present, very reflective of Boston itself.

Back Bay

Back Bay is the neighborhood to choose if you’re looking for somewhere Instagram-worthy that fully blends Boston’s history with its modern present. You’ll find Victorian brownstones, the Boston Public Garden, the Boston Common, and the historic Boston Public Library (established in 1848). Also in the neighborhood is the city’s legendary Newbury Street, a must-visit for high-end retail and dining. A perfect day can look like strolling one of the city’s best parks, going on a glitzy shopping spree, and later enjoying Boston’s best dining somewhere in Back Bay or in the adjacent South End area. Moreover, from Back Bay, lovers of the performing arts are within walking distance of Downtown Boston’s Theater District.

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

The Four Seasons is globally known as a pinnacle provider of traditional resort luxury and hospitality. Naturally, the Four Seasons Hotel Boston in Back Bay promises no different. A stay includes complimentary snack room access on each guestroom floor, an indoor, eighth-floor pool with views of the Public Garden, and guided morning runs showcasing some of the city’s neighborhoods. If you want, you can also enjoy a fun, complimentary Alice + Olivia styling session in your room/suite, where you can try on pieces from the brand curated just for you. Worth noting, the hotel chain has another highly rated property in the neighborhood worth considering called the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston.

Seaport

Seaport is an exciting area of Boston that has undergone rapid development (especially in the last 10 years), making it a buzzy waterfront destination. There are many opportunities for shopping, scenic strolling, and enjoying refined luxuries. Seaport is ideal for those who want less of Boston’s grounded history and more of its exciting, dynamic, contemporary urban appeal. When you’re not enjoying views along the Boston Harborwalk, your itinerary should include spending time at the notable Institute of Contemporary Art.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

This property stands out as a solid, all-around luxury stay that offers something for everyone. Its enviable art collection includes everything from ever-changing AI-generated artwork to some of the coolest sports-related pieces celebrating Boston’s beloved teams. The culinary offerings are gratifying, with Coquette’s grand styling and French/Mediterranean menu as a standout. Additionally, the Lifted Rooftop Restaurant & Bar offers elevated city views, punchy drinks, and yummy light bites. This hotel prides itself on welcoming both tourists and locals, so be ready to mingle in the lobby co-working areas, at the restaurants, or during its regularly scheduled community programming.

And when you’re not enjoying the luxury comfort of your room or suite, head down to the on-site Breve Spa, which offers some of the city’s most uniquely curated, relaxing treatments.

Where To Eat

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A special aspect of the local fine dining scene is that a celebrated portion of it is helmed by Black chefs and restaurateurs. Among the city’s notable spots is Grace by Nia, a soul-food-serving jazz spot you won’t want to leave off your itinerary. Also Black-owned and Black-chef-led is the James Beard Foundation Awards-recognized Comfort Kitchen, which serves innovative global fare.

Additionally, this guide wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the Black-owned Italian restaurant MIDA, which has multiple Boston locations and is largely considered one of the city’s best culinary offerings.

Not Black-owned, but worth mentioning, additional upscale dining options include Mooo….Seaport, Amber Road, O Ya, and Boqueria Seaport.

Where To Mingle, Socialize, And Be Seen

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You’ll definitely want to visit Wally’s Café Jazz Club, a historic, Black-owned venue opened by Barbadian Joseph L. “Wally” Walcott in 1947.

As highlighted, Boston’s Black dining and nightlife scene has its upscale offerings that will elevate any solo dinner, date night, special occasion celebration, or friends’ night out. A great option is Uptown Social (formerly Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen), another soul food and live music spot from restaurateur Nia Grace. Notably, the spot turns into a nightclub that plays hip-hop, afrobeats, reggae, and R&B on Fridays and Saturdays between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

During the day, go venture to Boston’s historically Black Roxbury neighborhood, where you can explore Nubian Square and attend community programming and arts events at Hibernian Hall.

Where To Shop

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As noted above, Newbury Street and the Seaport area are both great places to shop till you drop. The former is great for boutiques, high-end brands (Chanel, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, etc.), and staple retailers like Uniqlo, Urban Outfitters, and H&M. Meanwhile, the Seaport neighborhood is ideal for wandering, window shopping, and swiping your card at rotating markets and upscale retailers including Alo, Everlane, Aesop, Mejuri, and Le Labo. It’s also home to the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market (in Seaport), which hosts themed open days multiple times a year. During the market, you can find new favorites, shop Black-owned businesses, and mingle with the community.

In Back Bay, Copley Place is a luxury shopping center home to Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Celine, Dior, Fendi, and more. Additionally, another place to shop is Saks Fifth Avenue at the Prudential Center, also in the neighborhood.

In the South End, a must-visit is Bos. Shop South End, a Black woman-owned gift shop that sells items from over 20 locally based, Black-owned businesses.

How To Navigate Transportation

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Even luxury travelers may find that getting around via chauffeur service or a private hire is sometimes impractical. For example, limited parking and narrow streets in parts of Boston can prevent drivers from getting you to the door of your exact destination.

That said, Boston is extremely walkable, and its public transportation, locally known as “the T,” is reliable. Also, you can always order a rideshare if you’ve got too many shopping bags or want an easy way home after a night on the town.

If you plan to walk, consider your routes and shoes. Boston’s cobblestone streets can be difficult to navigate in heels, and they may even damage your prettiest pairs. So if you have a long day of walking, or even a short stroll to dinner, consider nice flats, sneakers, or comfortable hybrid dress shoes instead.