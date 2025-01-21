Boston’s food scene is more than stellar seafood and prime Italian cuisine. Some of the best restaurants in the city include James Beard Award-winning chefs, quality seafood, tasty small plates, and thoughtfully curated wine lists. While Italian food is prominent, the city also has highly rated culinary establishments serving flavors from other various other cuisines, including Greek, Ethiopian, and Spanish. Wine lovers will likely enjoy several of the best restaurants in Boston, as a few double as wine bars.

Ahead of exploring Boston, discover these top restaurant picks across the city, from Jamaica Plain to Back Bay and South End.

Tonino

This cozy Italian spot is hands down one of the best restaurants in Boston. The intimate space, neighborhood-restaurant atmosphere, and enticing drink menu make this an ideal date night spot. Jazz up your Pizza Bianca with the Ricotta and Hot Honey add-on. The sake pairings with classic Italian flavors make this tiny establishment have a mighty and unique impact on the local food scene.

Location: Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain Chef & Owner: Luke Fetbroth

Luke Fetbroth Type Of Cuisine/Food: Italian

Italian Spotlight: Pizza Bianca, taleggio cappelletti, sake

Pizza Bianca, taleggio cappelletti, sake Before you go: There are fewer than 30 seats, so snag a reservation before going.

Taquería Jalisco

This East Boston gem proves that some of the best eats in a city don’t have to break the bank. This taquería is beloved for providing the best authentic Mexican food in Boston. Although the space is small, people return for the fresh, flavorful food and satisfying portions. The menu is based on longtime family recipes, breakfast is served all day, and everything is under $20.

Location: East Boston

East Boston Chef & Owner: Ramiro Gonzalez

Ramiro Gonzalez Type Of Cuisine/Food: Mexican

Mexican Spotlight: Birria tacos, horchata, tamales

Birria tacos, horchata, tamales Before you go: This spot is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day besides Saturday, when it closes at 11 p.m.

Krasi

Krasi is one of the best restaurants in Boston for wine lovers and those who enjoy an epic brunch. This wine bar offers an extensive drink menu on par with its delicious and enticing food menus. The wine list includes wines, beers, and spirits from Greece. Visit for Symposium Wednesday every Wednesday evening, when the in-house wine director guides you through a Greek wine tasting.

Location: Back Bay

Back Bay Chef Or Owner: Owner Demetri Tsolakis, Culinary Director Brendan Pelley, Executive Chef Jerry Pabla

Owner Demetri Tsolakis, Culinary Director Brendan Pelley, Executive Chef Jerry Pabla Type Of Cuisine/Food: Greek, wine bar

Greek, wine bar Spotlight: Greek wine selection, tiropita rolls, portokalopita

Greek wine selection, tiropita rolls, portokalopita Before you go: This restaurant is only open for daily dinner and weekend brunch.

Row 34

If you want to enjoy the best of Boston’s seafood, this is for you. This high-end oyster bar has many varieties to choose from, and you can top them with caviar if you’re feeling extra luxe. There’s also crudo, ceviche, and a selection of smoked/cured seafood. If you’re in the mood for a classic, go with the New England Clam Chowder, a Griddled Crab Cake, or one of the raved-about lobster rolls. The drink menu includes cocktails and mocktails that’ll keep your tastebuds interested.

Location: Fort Point

Fort Point Chef & Owner: Jeremy Sewall

Jeremy Sewall Type Of Cuisine/Food: Seafood

Seafood Spotlight: Lobster roll, clam chowder, raw bar

Lobster roll, clam chowder, raw bar Before you go: There are other locations in Cambridge, Burlington, and Portsmouth.

O Ya

Dining at O Ya is a culinary experience. The nightly 20-course omakase dinner is a $295 adventure that can be accompanied with a $160 beverage pairing. There are tasting menu options for pescatarians, vegetarians, and vegans. The standard menu includes nigiri, sashimi, and cooked meals possibly including other proteins besides fish. Prepare to dine at the helm of Chef Tim Cushman, a longtime culinary titan who’s been awarded by the James Beard Foundation.

Location: Leather District

Leather District Chef/Owner: Chef Tim Cushman and his wife, Nancy Cushman

Chef Tim Cushman and his wife, Nancy Cushman Type Of Cuisine/Food: Japanese, sushi

Japanese, sushi Spotlight: The seasonal ingredients and the changing menu

The seasonal ingredients and the changing menu Before you go: O Ya is closed on Sundays and Mondays and only open for dinner service on other days.

Grill 23 And Bar

This high-end, luxe restaurant has been around since 1983, and it’s a city staple. Boston magazine has named Grill 23 and Bar the best steakhouse in the city over 24 times. Visiting the establishment is for when you want to experience fine dining, classy service, and of course, premium meat and seafood. Enjoy the spot’s post-meal cigar service if you’re up for it.

Location: Back Bay

Back Bay Chef Or Owner: Owner Chris Himmel of Himmel Hospitality Group (a family business), Executive Chef Ryan Marcoux

Owner Chris Himmel of Himmel Hospitality Group (a family business), Executive Chef Ryan Marcoux Type Of Cuisine/Food: Steakhouse

Steakhouse Spotlight: Wine list, 100 Day Dry Aged Ribeye, Famous Coconut Cake

Wine list, 100 Day Dry Aged Ribeye, Famous Coconut Cake Before you go: This establishment is only open for dinner service.

Grace By Nia

This Black-owned restaurant and live music venue is where “soul meets the Seaport.” Whether you come for dinner or weekend brunch, you’ll be served hearty soul food classics that stick to the ribs. From the musicians, expect jazz, R&B, and soul. Consider this your late-night spot on Fridays and Saturdays, as doors don’t close till midnight. Come for the supper club vibes.

Location: Seaport

Seaport Chef Or Owner: Owner Nia Grace

Owner Nia Grace Type Of Cuisine/Food: Soul food

Soul food Spotlight: Oxtail and Grits, Maryland Hot Crab Dip, Cajun Jambalaya

Oxtail and Grits, Maryland Hot Crab Dip, Cajun Jambalaya Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. An entertainment fee will be added to dinner reservations.

Toro

Diners experience a taste of Barcelona in Boston at Toro. Helmed by a James Beard award-winning chef, the menu boasts flavorful and exciting tapas, as well as thoughtful cocktails and other drinks. This is an ideal place to catch up with friends or enjoy a meal before a night on the town.

Location: South End

South End Chef & Owner: Ken Oringer

Ken Oringer Type Of Cuisine/Food: Spanish

Spanish Spotlight: Asado de Huesos (roasted bone marrow), Pato con Membrillo (smoked duck drumettes), Hamburguesas (burger sliders)

Asado de Huesos (roasted bone marrow), Pato con Membrillo (smoked duck drumettes), Hamburguesas (burger sliders) Before you go: This establishment is only open for dinner service.

SRV

SRV (Serene Republic of Venice) is one of the best restaurants in Boston due to its high level of service and quality Italian food. Visitors enjoy small plates, fresh pasta and risotto, and Italian wines during dinner. Patrons love the tasting menu. Be sure to make reservations, as this is one of the hottest spots in town.

Location: South End

South End Chef Or Owner: Per the restaurant, “Chef/Partner Michael Lombardi joins forces with Jim Cochener and Ted Hawkins.”

Per the restaurant, “Chef/Partner Michael Lombardi joins forces with Jim Cochener and Ted Hawkins.” Type Of Cuisine/Food: Italian, wine bar

Italian, wine bar Spotlight: Cicchetti (the small plates), the tasting menu, the outdoor patio

Cicchetti (the small plates), the tasting menu, the outdoor patio Before you go: This restaurant is only open for dinner service.

Blue Nile

This Black-owned spot in Jamaica Plain serves deliciously spiced meals in sizable portions. Diners will enjoy signature dishes of Ethiopian cuisine, including doro wat, misir wat, tibs, and more. Injera is served with meals – a standard of the cuisine. Blue Nile is a fantastic dining option for vegetarians and vegans because they’ll find many options. Be prepared to eat with your hands.

Location: Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain Owner: Rob Eugene, formerly Yosef Haile

Rob Eugene, formerly Yosef Haile Type Of Cuisine/Food: Ethiopian

Ethiopian Spotlight: Honey wine, lentil sambosas, veggie combo

Honey wine, lentil sambosas, veggie combo Before you go: This establishment is closed on Mondays.

Those who enjoy seafood, wine, and Italian cuisine will particularly enjoy Boston’s food scene. The city offers several high-quality restaurants catering to various dietary restrictions. If you’re in the Greater Boston area, highly rated restaurants worth considering include Sarma, Moëca, Oleana, Bar Vlaha, Pammy’s, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, and the iconic Kowloon Restaurant.